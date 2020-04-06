Hailee Steinfeld wowed audiences as a precocious 14-year-old in 2010’s True Grit, becoming one of the youngest stars to be nominated for an Oscar in the process. In the interim, she’s also earned herself a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2016’s The Edge of Seventeen, as well as impressive performances in movies like Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, and the Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee.

In 2019, she was cast as the eponymous Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+’s Dickinson, showing off yet another facet to her skill set. She’s also been romantically linked to Niall Horan and Douglas Booth, the latter of whom shared the screen with her in 2013’s Romeo & Juliet. But whether it’s starring in old-timey Westerns, Shakespearean adaptations or just enjoying a night on the town, Steinfeld seems to be living it up.

Never one to resist a steamy selfie, Hailee Steinfeld’s Instagram is filled to the brim with eye-popping pics. Take a gander at the gallery, and feast your eyes on some of Steinfeld’s sexiest selfies.