Gwen Stefani Dresses In Red For Christmas As Pregnancy Rumors Fly

Lady in red! Gwen Stefani
continued to cause pregnancy rumors this weekend as she stepped out in an all-red outfit Santa-inspired outfit perfect for the holidays. The festive fashionista, who, as RadarOnline.com sources say, has been trying to have a baby with boyfriend Blake Shelton
via IVF, was strolling alone this time. But she is sure to spend the holidays with Shelton! Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!
The singer, 48, was wearing a red sweatsuit and holding a big purse—the better to hide her baby bump?
The middle of Stefani's sweatsuit just happened to have a lot of fabric, perfect for causing a distraction.
Stefani was on a pre-Christmas shopping spree on Saturday. She enjoyed the unseasonably warm Los Angeles winter weather.
Earlier this week, the star opened up her clothes pop-up shop. She's always been a fashion trend setter and certainly isn't afraid of bright red!
The Voice
judge, who met co-star Shelton, 41, while appearing on the NBC reality show
, is already a mom to sons Kingston
, 11, Zuma
, 9, and Apollo
, 3, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale
.
But Stefani's beau Shelton, who was previously married to fellow country singing star Miranda Lambert, hasn't had kids yet. Keep reading Radar for more on Stefani and Shelton's family plans!
