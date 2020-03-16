Garrett Yrigoyen's Instagram Scandal What do you need to know about the Bachelorette winner’s scandal?

The 14th season of The Bachelorette kicked off on May 28, 2018 with Becca Kufrin, a 28-year-old Minnesotan publicist who won the 22nd season of The Bachelor, giving love another try. From the very first episode — when she gave Garrett Yrigoyen the “first impression rose” — the duo seemed to have a connection. That was almost immediately followed by scandal as it turned out the 29-year-old Yrigoyen, a medical sales rep from Manteca, California, had previously been married for six months. Ten episodes later, Yrigoyen would win the season and Kufrin’s heart … but not before a far bigger controversy arose involving his behavior on social media.

MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ Blake Admits He Was ‘Really In Love’ With Becca Kufrin

As Kufrin and the world got to know Yrigoyen, people started looking into his social media habits and saw that he regularly liked transphobic and racist Instagram posts.

MORE: Becca’s New Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen Explains His Racist, Transphobic Instagram Likes

Let’s go back in time to look at a few happier moments between the couple and explore the scandal that was growing around them.