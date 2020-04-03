Flying High: The Most Incredible Celebrity Jets & Planes! Which celebs fly in style? Look inside the fanciest private jets.

While many of us might think that living large is getting a window seat, the ultra-wealthy celebrities — like Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Jim Carrey — own their own private jets.

These celebs are jet-setting literally anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice in luxurious style. Dwayne Johnson has one. Floyd Mayweather has one. John Travolta has five (and also flies them).

Check out this gallery for some of the more extravagant private jets that celebs are flying in the friendly skies.