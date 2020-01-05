Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Car Wreck! Ferrari Crashes Into Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood Restaurant 'No injuries,' cops say about luxury vehicle smashing through the front of PUMP.

Car wreck!

A Ferrari crashed into ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant PUMP, a West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department Sergeant confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

“There are no injuries,” Sgt. Rufino told Radar on Sunday, January 5.

“Officers are there and are investigating. There have been no arrests so far,” he said.

The driver of the car was inside the restaurant and was cooperating with authorities the Sgt. confirmed to Radar.

According to photos shared with Radar by David Artavia, the Managing Editor of The Advocate Magazine, a white Ferrari crashed through the front window of Vanderpump’s PUMP restaurant.

“Thank God there were no serious injuries, “ Artavia Tweeted after the accident. “Just one woman with minor cuts/bruises. But this guy crashed right into the patio – during SUNDAY BRUNCH of all hours.”

He photographed the Ferrari inside PUMP with glass from the restaurant shattered everywhere. The front bumper of the luxury vehicle was damaged and hanging off the car.

According to the Advocate Magazine, “a blue car had been stationary at the busy intersection of Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson when the Ferrari attempted to veer out of its way as it came down Santa Monica, only to end up crashing into the patio of the famous restaurant.”

The crash came two days before the season premiere of Vanderpump’s only remaining show on Bravo, Vanderpump Rules.

As Radar readers know, Vanderpump quit RHOBH after 10 years on the show. Amid the puppygate drama and constant fighting with Kyle Richards she called it quits after starring on the premiere episode.

“No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt…,” Vanderpump wrote on her Instagram after the accident.

Scroll through the gallery to see the Ferrari car crash photos from Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant PUMP.