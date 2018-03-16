Secret Shame! Eva Mendes Caught Parking In Disabled Spots — See The Outrageous Photos thumbnail

Secret Shame! Eva Mendes Caught Parking In Disabled Spots — See The Outrageous Photos

The actress puts her white SUV in an illegal place in Los Angeles.

Stunning actress Eva Mendes parked her flashy Lexus SUV in a disabled spot. And RadarOnline.com has all the latest on her dodgy driving move – click through for more.

Actress Eva Mendes, 43, does not like to walk long distances. The star was spotted parking her white Lexus SUV in a disabled spot on Friday afternoon.

The fashion designer was rushing to chiropractor in Los Angeles when she made the illegal move

Maybe, she was in a lot of pain but the space is reserved for disabled drivers and carries a maximum $500 fine for parking in one illegally.  As she made the visit there was no sign of her actor partner Ryan Gosling, 36.

As she made the visit there was no sign of her actor partner Ryan Gosling, 36.

The couple has two daughters, Amada, 1, and Esmeralda, 2, together but neither of the girls accompanied their famous mother.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that the two stars were leading separate lives amid rumors they were about to split.

