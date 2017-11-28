Dean McDermott & Tori Spelling Pamper Kids With Day Of Fun Despite Major Money Issues

Dean McDermott and wife Tori Spelling may be knee-deep in financial troubles, but they still find ways to pamper their kids and enjoy frequent family play dates! This Sunday, the couple was seen bowling at a local alley in Los Angeles with their five children. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the sweet outing. and wifemay be knee-deep in financial troubles, but they still find ways to pamper their kids and enjoy frequent family play dates! This Sunday, the couple was seen bowling at a local alley in Los Angeles with their five children. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the sweet outing. Photo credit: MEGA

Broke actors Tori Spelling, 44, and hubby Dean McDermott, 51, are having the time of their lives! Photo credit: MEGA

Mary Jo Eustace, after cheating on her with Spelling, and struggled with maintaining a relationship with his son As Radar readers know, the duo has been through a long and difficult road ever since they began their relationship in 2006. The actor went through a brutal divorce battle with his ex-wife,, after cheating on her with Spelling, and struggled with maintaining a relationship with his son while creating a family with his new wife Photo credit: MEGA

As if that wasn't enough, the famous parents soon became involved in a myriad of legal problems that pushed them further and further into debt. Photo credit: MEGA

Recently, Spelling was ordered into court after failing to pay off a judgement for over $220,000 . If she does not appear in court on February 21, 2018, she may be "subject to arrest." Photo credit: MEGA

Spelling and McDermott have also been battling a lawsuit served to them by City National Bank in December 2016 after they failed to pay back a loan of $400,000 from 2010. Photo credit: MEGA

Adding to the couple's troubles, McDermott's scorned ex-wife , Eustace, 55, has been requesting he pay her the years of child support he owes her for their son Jack Montgomery, 19. Photo credit: MEGA

When spotted at the bowling alley this Sunday evening, the actor was seen carrying baby Beau as he took a shot for his team. Photo credit: MEGA