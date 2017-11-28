Dean McDermott & Tori Spelling Pamper Kids With Day Of Fun Despite Major Money Issues

Dean McDermott
and wife Tori Spelling
may be knee-deep in financial troubles, but they still find ways to pamper their kids and enjoy frequent family play dates! This Sunday, the couple was seen bowling at a local alley in Los Angeles with their five children. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the sweet outing.
Broke actors Tori Spelling, 44, and hubby Dean McDermott, 51, are having the time of their lives!
As Radar readers know, the duo has been through a long and difficult road ever since they began their relationship in 2006. The actor went through a brutal divorce battle with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace
, after cheating on her with Spelling, and struggled with maintaining a relationship with his son while creating a family with his new wife
.
As if that wasn't enough, the famous parents soon became involved in a myriad of legal problems that pushed them further and further into debt.
Spelling and McDermott have also been battling a lawsuit served to them by City National Bank in December 2016 after they failed to pay back a loan of $400,000 from 2010.
Adding to the couple's troubles, McDermott's scorned ex-wife
, Eustace, 55, has been requesting he pay her the years of child support he owes her for their son Jack Montgomery, 19.
When spotted at the bowling alley this Sunday evening, the actor was seen carrying baby Beau as he took a shot for his team.
