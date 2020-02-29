Paulina Porizkova Feels Betrayed After Being Cut Out Of Husband Ric Ocasek's Will The Cars frontman wrote before his death, 'she has abandoned me.'

Ric Ocasek cut estranged wife Paulina Porizkova out of his will and she’s devastated.

The model, 54, gave an interview to CBS This Morning, set to air this Sunday, in which she revealed the shocking snub. The Cars frontman, who died on September 15 at age 75 of heart disease, had been married to Porizkova since 1989. Although they split in 2017, their divorce wasn’t finalized at the time he passed away.

“Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me,” Ocasek wrote in his will signed Aug. 28. In a CBS preview clip, Porizkova said that Ocasek’s financial decision, “made the grieving process really, really tricky. I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal.”

Porizkova said she was still living with the rocker at the time his death and found his body at their New York home. It was “the worst moment of my life,” she confided of the spouse with whom she had two sons. According to Page Six, Ocasek had $5 million in assets according to papers filed with his will in Manhattan Surrogate’s court in November.

Porizkova filed court papers revealing that she plans to fight for her automatic elective share, which under New York law entitles her to one third of Ocasek’s estate unless it can be proved in court that she did in fact abandon him as he claimed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Porizkova previously disclosed the drama surrounding the “Good Times Roll” musician’s unexpected death. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Porizkova said that Ocasek had undergone surgery two weeks earlier, but it was “not at all” the cause behind his death.

“I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well,” she noted. “So his passing was a f***ing shock.” Now the beauty has been blindsided again – by the rocker’s angry denunciation of her in his will!

