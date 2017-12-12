David Duchovny Caught Cozying Up To Much-Younger Girlfriend In Canadian Getaway!

David Duchovny was just spotted cozying up to his much-younger girlfriend, Monique Pendleberry, in Vancouver, Canada. The unlikely duo was seen stepping out of a soul cycle class in Yaletown, looking relaxed and love-struck as ever! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Actorwas just spotted cozying up to his much-younger girlfriend,, in Vancouver, Canada. The unlikely duo was seen stepping out of a soul cycle class in Yaletown, looking relaxed and love-struck as ever! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: MEGA

David Duchovny, 57, was just pictured leaving a soul cycle class with girlfriend Monique Pendleberry, 24, this weekend in Vancouver. Photo credit: MEGA

The star was taking a break from filming X-Files when he stopped in for an hour of exercise with his new gal. Photo credit: MEGA

This October, the former sex addict was caught on a steamy date with Pendleberry in North America. Photo credit: MEGA

“They’re trying to keep it low-key,” an insider told Radar of the new couple, but Pendleberry could be “the one!” Photo credit: MEGA

The young woman’s uncle, Dirk Drew, told Radar that she already introduced David Duchovny, to the family, adding, however, that they’re “just friends.” Photo credit: MEGA

“They met at a juice company where Monique was working,” said Drew at the time, “I met David before she did, but we’ve all hung out.” Photo credit: MEGA

“they travel together to New York, Canada and Malibu, but they’re just friends,” insisted Pendleberry’s uncle. Photo credit: MEGA