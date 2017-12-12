David Duchovny Caught Cozying Up To Much-Younger Girlfriend In Canadian Getaway!

Actor David Duchovny
was just spotted cozying up to his much-younger girlfriend, Monique Pendleberry
, in Vancouver, Canada. The unlikely duo was seen stepping out of a soul cycle class in Yaletown, looking relaxed and love-struck as ever! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more.
David Duchovny, 57, was just pictured leaving a soul cycle class with girlfriend Monique Pendleberry, 24, this weekend in Vancouver.
The star was taking a break from filming X-Files when he stopped in for an hour of exercise with his new gal.
“They’re trying to keep it low-key,” an insider told Radar of the new couple, but Pendleberry could be “the one!”
The young woman’s uncle, Dirk Drew, told Radar that she already introduced David Duchovny, to the family, adding, however, that they’re “just friends.”
“They met at a juice company where Monique was working,” said Drew at the time, “I met David before she did, but we’ve all hung out.”
“they travel together to New York, Canada and Malibu, but they’re just friends,” insisted Pendleberry’s uncle.
As Radar readers know, Duchovny checked into rehab for sex addiction
in 2008, after confessing to then-wife Tea Leoni
that he had cheated on her for years! Do you think David Duchovny is finally ready to settle down with new girlfriend Monique Pendleberry? Sound off in the comments below.
