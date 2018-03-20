RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Joy-Anna Duggar’s Birth Scene STAGED Amid Premarital Sex Scandal
Joy-Anna Duggarwas accused of conceiving her first son with husband Austin Forsyth before their May wedding. And now the Duggar family is being accused of lying yet again! Click through to find out how Counting On may have staged Joy-Anna’s birth scene.
Joy-Anna was then transported to the hospital to undergo a C-section because the baby was in a breech position. “A C-section is always tough,” Ben said. “Definitely not what she was hoping, but we’ll see how it goes from here.”
The family then learned that Joy-Anna delivered a healthy baby boy. “Spurgeon can you say a boy?” Ben asked his oldest son.
But in a video where Ben congratulates his sister-in-law, he explained how his wife told him of the news when he returned home from work, not at Jim Bob and Michelle’s house!
“I was coming back from work, I came in the door and Jessa said, Joy had her baby,” he explained. “I said, really? And she said, ‘Guess what it is.’ I was like, ‘a boy!’ She was like, ‘You’re right.’ I said, '10 pounds three ounces.' Right on to the ounce!”
The fakery comes after Joy-Anna and Austin were accused of having a shotgun wedding. The shotgun wedding began when Joy-Anna moved up her nuptials from October 2017 to May 2017. When Duggar announced her pregnancy in August, three months after their wedding, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the reality star, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photo.
In a second bump photo, OBGYN Dr. Sean Henry told Radar she looks “around 24 weeks pregnant” as opposed to five months. The couple broke courting rules in the past. Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they’re engaged. When she accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug. Joy-Anna welcomed her son in February.
