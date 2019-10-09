Celebrity Stuntwomen Reveal Hollywood Secrets & Challenges At NYC Panel Discussion Zoë Bell, Angela Meryl, & others talk about life on the edge — and in the spotlight.

Last weekend, some of the world’s coolest and bravest celebrity stuntwomen came together to discuss the secrets and challenges of performing in Hollywood.

In an exciting panel discussion led by Talent Alliance Group, Zoë Bell, Angela Meryl, Melissa Stubs, Heidi Moneymaker, and Kimberly Shannon, talked about life on the edge — and in the spotlight, all having worked on chart-topping action films and fan-favorite Marvel movies.

Bell participated in Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meryl starred in Pirates of the Caribbean, Kill Bill, Skyfall, and Fast and the Furious. Stubs did some tricks in The Dark Knight, Suicide Squad, Deadpool, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Moneymaker appeared on Marvel’s The Black Widow, Avengers, Captain America, and Iron Man 2. Shannon participated in Avengers, Captain America, Star Trek, and Spiderman 3.

The panel discussion took place on Friday, October 4, at the Elephant Room at Magic Hour in Moxy Times Square, where attendees got to enjoy tasty drinks and snacks while engaging with the stars.