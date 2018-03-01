Blac Chyna Shows Steamy PDA With New Teen Boyfriend Amid Revenge Porn Scandal thumbnail

Bizarre Photos

Blac Chyna Shows Steamy PDA With New Teen Boyfriend Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

Despite her sex tape drama, the model was all smiles with her much-younger man.

Blac Chyna has a new boyfriend, and RadarOnline.com has learned he’s only 18! This Wednesday night, the outspoken model was spotted holding hands and showing steamy PDA with her much-younger man. Click through to see the photos of the star and her hunky teen rapper.

Blac Chyna, 29, may be involved in a vicious (second) “revenge porn” scandal, but that sure isn’t stopping her from getting her PDA on!

This Wednesday night, the curvy model was pictured holding hands with her new teen boyfriend, rapper YBN Almighty!

The two looked smitten while on an odd date night in Studio City, California.

As Radar readers know, Chyna has been battling a fiery legal battle following the release of her sex tape with a mystery man (who appears to be her ex, Mechie).

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, claimed her client will fight in court to get whoever exposed the tape to pay for their crime.

After the sex tape leaked, Chyna filed a police report and went into hiding.

She was first seen this past Monday, looking glum around her ritzy neighborhood.

As Radar readers know, Chyna was also previously linked to rappers Mechie and Tyga, as well as former reality star Rob Kardashian. Now, an 18-year-old hunk is her man of choice. Let us know your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

