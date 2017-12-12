Bye, Rob! Blac Plans Shocking Spinoff After Kris Jenner Krushes Star’s E! Series

7 of 7

The one person that was guaranteed to be on the show was the former couple's shared daughter, Dream Kardashian. “Chyna’s daughter is definitely part of the show. She’s adorable. Who doesn’t want to watch her?” Would you watch Chyna’s reality show? Sound off in comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID