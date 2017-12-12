Bye, Rob! Blac Plans Shocking Spinoff After Kris Jenner Krushes Star’s E! Series

Rob & Blac
was E!’s top-rated show when it premiered in 2016 but Kris Jenner
forced the network to cancel it when her son and his baby mama started fighting, ultimately leading to a series of nasty lawsuits filed by both parties. But Blac Chyna
cooked up a new scheme to get back on television, without her baby daddy Rob Kardashian
or his “media predators”
family, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out all the details of Chyna’s new deal, how high the bidding war went and how Jenner handled the news.