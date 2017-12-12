Bye, Rob! Blac Plans Shocking Spinoff After Kris Jenner Krushes Star’s E! Series thumbnail

Bye, Rob! Blac Plans Shocking Spinoff After Kris Jenner Krushes Star’s E! Series

Chyna ditching Kardashians for lucrative reality gig at rival network.

Rob & Blac was E!’s top-rated show when it premiered in 2016 but Kris Jenner forced the network to cancel it when her son and his baby mama started fighting, ultimately leading to a series of nasty lawsuits filed by both parties. But Blac Chyna cooked up a new scheme to get back on television, without her baby daddy Rob Kardashian or his “media predators” family, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out all the details of Chyna’s new deal, how high the bidding war went and how Jenner handled the news.

Chyna is going to film a new reality show in the New Year,” a source close to the star told Radar about her TV ambitions.

“Major networks are interested,” the source spilled. “Chyna will be getting six figures for the show.”

The one network that wouldn’t be airing Chyna’s show was E! “Kris won’t let them have it,” the source snitched to Radar. “She forced them to end Rob & Chyna and she won’t let them have her new show, even though the ratings would be huge and she made them money before.”

Kardashian’s mom banned her son from being on Chyna’s new show. “Kris won’t let Rob do anything with Chyna, and he really wants to. There is no way Rob can be on it unless it is on E! and Kris won’t let it be on E!,” the insider admitted.
Chyna’s love life was going to be front and center on the show. “Chyna has lots of boyfriends and she is going to show her life for the show. Dates, work, being a mom. All of it,” the source told Radar.

The one person that was guaranteed to be on the show was the former couple's shared daughter, Dream Kardashian. "Chyna's daughter is definitely part of the show. She's adorable. Who doesn't want to watch her?"

