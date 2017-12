Sydney Davis, the onetime Access Hollywood host was caught holding hands with former colleague Tara Bernie. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see more. Is newly single Billy Bush already moving on? Just months after splitting from longtime wife, the onetime Access Hollywood host was caught holding hands with former colleague Tara Bernie. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see more. Photo credit: Splash News

Does Billy Bush hold hands with all his female friends? In recent photos taken of the recently-separated TV host, he is seen looking completely smitten with ex-colleague Tara Bernie. PageSix previously broke the news of their allegedly flirty relationship, publishing a statement by Bernie which called the speculations totally "ridiculous." Photo credit: Splash News

"We're friends. I was his producer for 15 years at 'Access.' We were all out to dinner . . . his brother, his publicist. It's a ridiculous story. He was walking me to get my Uber. He's even on the phone with the driver. We're friends and support one another," she said. Photo credit: Getty Images

Just yesterday, Bernie posted an Instagram of her and Bush, 46, posing outside of Stephen Colbert 's The Late Show. She captioned the sweet photo with a red heart, prompting fans to believe they may not be "just friends" after all.

Bush's rep supported Bernie in her denial, saying, "there's nothing to that photo. He grabbed her hand and put her into an Uber. There were seven people there — including me — and the photographer followed us across town to dinner." The rep added that Bush "was being respectful and getting her a car. Even my doorman does that!" Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar readers know, Bush split from his wife of 20 years – with whom he shares three daughters – this past September, claiming they were taking time to "evaluate their life together." Photo credit: Getty Images

Most recently, he's been involved in a scandal with President Donald Trump, after the politician denied having been a part of the shocking leaked last year. Bush wrote an extensive New York Times piece bashing Trump for his alleged lies, and claiming he himself was there when he said those crass words. Bush then added that he firmly stands by the women who have accused the Trump of sexual assault Photo credit: BACKGRID