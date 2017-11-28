Holy Cleavage! Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Sexy Curves In Barely-There Bikini

Bethenny Frankel has never looked better! The Real Housewives Of New York star was spotted flaunting her enviable bikini body on the beaches of Miami this Monday! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the racy photos. Photo credit: MEGA

At 47, the star can still rock a teeny Brazilian bikini like no other! Photo credit: MEGA

During her latest Miami beach retreat, Frankel wore a beige cover up, matching hat and sunnies as she enjoyed the view and exercised her legs. Photo credit: MEGA

The star's cleavage was pictured spilling out of her white bathing suit top as she enjoyed the ocean breeze. Photo credit: MEGA

Her toned bum, too, was a sexy surprise for local photographers. Photo credit: MEGA