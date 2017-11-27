Ashley Olsen Mystery Man Uncovered! Inside Actress’ Secret Romance With Hayden Slater

New man alert! Photo credit: MEGA

Olsen, 30, ignited rumors after she was spotted with the co-founder of Pressed Juicery. Photo credit: MEGA

The couple were photographed having a romantic lunch in Santa Monica together two days after Thanksgiving. Photo credit: MEGA

This isn't the first time the lovebirds have stepped out in public. Photo credit: MEGA

The two also enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles last month. Photo credit: MEGA

If their public PDA isn't enough to prove they're the real deal, the successful business owner posted an Instagram photo on October 15 holding Ashley's hand while posing for a group shot at a pal's engagement party. Photo credit: MEGA

Olivier Sarkozy. They were accompanied by Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate , and her husband, Photo credit: MEGA

Ashley was recently linked to 59-year-old artist George Condo. Photo credit: MEGA

However, her rep has since confirmed that it was just a “business meeting.” Photo credit: MEGA