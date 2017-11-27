Ashley Olsen Mystery Man Uncovered! Inside Actress’ Secret Romance With Hayden Slater thumbnail

Ashley Olsen Mystery Man Uncovered! Inside Actress’ Secret Romance With Hayden Slater

Ashley Olsen has a new man and RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress has been tangled up in a secret romance with Hayden Slater! Click through to find out all about the former Full House cutie's mystery man!
Olsen, 30, ignited rumors after she was spotted with the co-founder of Pressed Juicery.

The couple were photographed having a romantic lunch in Santa Monica together two days after Thanksgiving.

This isn't the first time the lovebirds have stepped out in public.

The two also enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles last month.

If their public PDA isn't enough to prove they're the real deal, the successful business owner posted an Instagram photo on October 15 holding Ashley's hand while posing for a group shot at a pal's engagement party.

They were accompanied by Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate, and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

Ashley was recently linked to 59-year-old artist George Condo.

However, her rep has since confirmed that it was just a “business meeting.”

As readers know, Ashley has also been connected to Oliver Peoples CEO David Schulte several years ago from whom she reportedly moved on with esteemed director Bennett Miller, 49, in 2014.

