Hot & Steamy! Ashley Graham Strips Down For Racy Bikini Shoot In Miami

The curvy supermodel was nearly naked as she showed off her tan body at the beach.

Plus-sized model Ashley Graham showed of her stunning curves during a sexy bikini photo shoot in Miami this Wednesday. The beautiful brunette let her hair down and went nearly-naked in a teeny black suit for the racy shoot. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see for yourself!

Ashley Graham, 30, stripped down for a sexy beach photo shoot in Miami Beach earlier this week — and her curvy body looked hotter than ever!

The beautiful brunette supermodel flashed a smile at the cameras as she posed seductively in a barely-there black bikini.

She tried various looks as she flaunted her curves under the tropical Florida sun.

As Radar readers know, Graham has always been an advocate for women’s rights and body positivity.

She’s often told fans and reporters that she’s proud of her cellulite and bodily imperfections, and is not ashamed of her curvy frame.

Graham is so in love with her body, in fact, that she’s often spotted wearing teeny bikinis and even getting naked at the beach!

Talk about no tan lines.

Apart from her enormous self-confidence, the supermodel is also known for her great humor and hilarious social media posts. If anyone has beauty and brains, it’s this curvy stunner!

How do you think she looked on her latest bikini photo shoot? Let us know in the comments below.

