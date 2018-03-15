RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Hot & Steamy! Ashley Graham Strips Down For Racy Bikini Shoot In Miami
Plus-sized model Ashley Graham showed of her stunning curves during a sexy bikini photo shoot in Miami this Wednesday. The beautiful brunette let her hair down and went nearly-naked in a teeny black suit for the racy shoot. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see for yourself!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Ashley Graham, 30, stripped down for a sexy beach photo shoot in Miami Beach earlier this week — and her curvy body looked hotter than ever!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The beautiful brunette supermodel flashed a smile at the cameras as she posed seductively in a barely-there black bikini.
Apart from her enormous self-confidence, the supermodel is also known for her great humor and hilarious social media posts. If anyone has beauty and brains, it’s this curvy stunner!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
How do you think she looked on her latest bikini photo shoot?
