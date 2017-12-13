April Love Geary Picks Up Robin Thicke’s Son From School Amid Paula’s Fury

April Love Geary
may be 18 years younger thanks boyfriend Robin Thicke
, but the pregnant model is already a doting step-mom to the singer's son! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the beauty bonding with 7-year-old Julian!
This Tuesday, Geary, 23, was spotted picking up Julian from his school in Malibu. She looked comfy and casual in a simple blue top, yoga pants and sneakers.
As Radar readers know, Geary and Thicke, 40, announced their happy baby news on August 17. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she posted on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of her sonogram
.
The beautiful duo began dating shortly after the singer's split from ex-wife Paula Patton in 2014.
Though they've been widely criticized for their massive age-gap, Geary has made fun of the haters herself. In February, she posted a photo of her and her famous beau on vacation in California. She captioned the sweet image: "Robin Thicke & his 'much younger girlfriend' enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day."
As readers know, the young model quickly showed closeness to Thicke's son, Julian, and still often posts sweet snaps of him on social media. "My man" she called him once. "Ohana" she wrote in another photo of Julian sitting next to her and Thicke.
While Geary's baby daddy may be happy with Geary and Julian's adoring relationship, sources have told Radar that Julian's mom could not be more infuriated.
Paula Patton "hates April and always has," said the source. The model has reportedly "rubbed her relationship in her face," and Patton "refuses to accept her, or even acknowledge her." Better get on board – a baby's on the way
! What do you think of April Love Geary and Robin Thicke's relationship Sound off in the comments below.
