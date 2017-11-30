Anne Hathaway Drops Nearly $3 Million On Gorgeous Connecticut Getaway thumbnail

Anne Hathaway Drops Nearly $3 Million On Gorgeous Connecticut Getaway

Home features five bedrooms, perfect for having more kids!

Anne Hathaway just scored a $3 million home in tony Westport, Connecticut, the perfect place for her to escape the Hollywood spotlight! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside her beautiful new digs.

Built in 1920, the Devil Wears Prada actress’ new home boasts 4,561 square feet of living space, right near Campo Beach.

Hathaway’s real estate purchase has a beautiful and welcoming entrance for whenever she comes to town.

The mother of one can enjoy delicious dinners created in this well-appointed kitchen.

The kitchen features only the most high-end appliances.

This dining room, with its stone fireplace, will be the perfect spot to entertain friends and family.

The living room boasts gorgeous views onto an English-style garden.

There are five bedrooms in Hathaway’s new home.

Hathaway will be able to host a houseful of guests.

There’s even a spacious rooftop terrace off the master suite, where Hathaway can enjoy looking out on her gorgeous grounds.

The beautiful bathrooms have the feel of a private spa.

A swimming pool, gardens and other special spots fill the property’s outdoor areas.

Hathaway even has a 1,518-square-foot converted barn, where she can have an office.

