Anne Hathaway Drops Nearly $3 Million On Gorgeous Connecticut Getaway

Anne Hathaway just scored a $3 million home in tony Westport, Connecticut, the perfect place for her to escape the Hollywood spotlight! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside her beautiful new digs.
Photo credit: Getty Images/Trulia
Built in 1920, the Devil Wears Prada actress’ new home boasts 4,561 square feet of living space, right near Campo Beach.
The kitchen features only the most high-end appliances.
This dining room, with its stone fireplace, will be the perfect spot to entertain friends and family.
The living room boasts gorgeous views onto an English-style garden.
There are five bedrooms in Hathaway’s new home.
There’s even a spacious rooftop terrace off the master suite, where Hathaway can enjoy looking out on her gorgeous grounds.
A swimming pool, gardens and other special spots fill the property’s outdoor areas.
Hathaway even has a 1,518-square-foot converted barn, where she can have an office. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.