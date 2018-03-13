Celebrity Judges Stun On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Ahead Of Show Kickoff

America's Got Talent is back with a new season, and loyal fans can't wait to see what drama this new crowd of talented stars will bring! This Monday, at the AGT kickoff event in Pasadena, the five favorite show celebrities gathered on the red carpet to greet fans and star off season 13 with a bang! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mel B, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum) and supermodel host Tyra Banks strutted their stuff on the red carpet. Monday night in Pasadena, California, was a night to remember for the America's Got Talent crew. At the show's kickoff event, the four celebrity judges ( Howie Mandel and) and supermodel host Tyra Banks strutted their stuff on the red carpet. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Banks, 44, flaunted her voluptuous body in a skin-tight gray leather dress and glittery accessories. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The newly-single mama signed autographs in her dramatic diva makeup and joked with adoring fans as she got ready to start a new scandalous season. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mel B looked stunning in a bedazzled silver and white mini dress that accented her slim curves. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mandel, 62, looked dapper in a black tux, while Cowell, 58, was nowhere to be seen! Photo credit: BACKGRID