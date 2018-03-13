Celebrity Judges Stun On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Ahead Of Show Kickoff thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

New Photos

Celebrity Judges Stun On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Ahead Of Show Kickoff

Simon Cowell was noticeably absent, following his recent health scare.

By
Posted on
Celebrity Judges Stun On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Ahead Of Show Kickoff thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Celebrity Judges Stun On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Ahead Of Show Kickoff
1 of 9
America's Got Talent is back with a new season, and loyal fans can't wait to see what drama this new crowd of talented stars will bring! This Monday, at the AGT kickoff event in Pasadena, the five favorite show celebrities gathered on the red carpet to greet fans and star off season 13 with a bang! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Monday night in Pasadena, California, was a night to remember for the America's Got Talent crew. At the show's kickoff event, the four celebrity judges (Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum) and supermodel host Tyra Banks strutted their stuff on the red carpet.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Banks, 44, flaunted her voluptuous body in a skin-tight gray leather dress and glittery accessories.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The newly-single mama signed autographs in her dramatic diva makeup and joked with adoring fans as she got ready to start a new scandalous season.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mel B looked stunning in a bedazzled silver and white mini dress that accented her slim curves.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Mel B, 42, recently teased a Spice Girls reunion, when she suggested they would be singing together at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Klum, 44, looked radiant as ever in a curve-hugging silver gown and matching heels. The German beauty seemed happy and relaxed despite her ongoing drama with cheating ex Vito Schnabel.  

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mandel, 62, looked dapper in a black tux, while Cowell, 58, was nowhere to be seen!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think the show host is doing okay after his recent health scare? Let us know in the comments below. https://radaronline.com/photos/simon-cowell-drinking-after-hospital/ We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments