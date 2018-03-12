Awkward Teens & Savage Judges: See The ‘American Idol’ Reboot’s Most Shocking Moments

American Idol is back! Two years after show host Ryan Seacrest announced the ending of the hit show, ABC shocked fans with a new and improved reboot! From vicious judges to "awkward" and cheeky contestants, fans were not disappointed with the musical series' shocking season premiere. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the most shocking moments.

It's 2018, and even American Idol has made it a point to be less hateful and more inclusive. That said, the three famous judges did not hold back when rejecting nearly every contestant that auditioned during this Sunday's season premiere!

"Not yet" was the phrase used by celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, to reject hopeful performers.

The much-awaited episode began with a touching montage of optimistic performers swaying to tunes in hopes of becoming the next American Idol winner. The video was narrated by former show star Carrie Underwood who cheekily said "I did it," reminding talented singers that there is, in fact, hope.

The show commenced with a 17-year-old guitar-playing singer who called herself "awkward" while rocking a pink jumper and knee-high white boots. She sniffed her armpit on camera and giggled away as the next wannabe starlet came on stage.

Next, a gorgeous little performer named Kobe shocked fans when she belted out a squeaky string of notes, prompting Katy Perry to admit: "Well, Scorpios also do not lie: You are not a pop star. It's not right, so it's a no for me." Photo credit: Getty Images