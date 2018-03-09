Bride-To-Be? J.Lo Flashes Ring While On Hollywood Date Night With A.Rod thumbnail

Bride-To-Be? J.Lo Flashes Ring While On Hollywood Date Night With A.Rod

The famous duo has been moving fast since the very start.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engaged? The famous couple was spotted looking love-struck while at dinner in West Hollywood — and the singer was wearing a shimmery ring on a very important hand! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.

It’s no doubt Alex Rodriguez, 42, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, have been moving fast since they began their relationship in March of 2017 — but is marriage in the near future for the famous duo?

This Thursday, march 8, A.Rod and J.Lo were pictured exiting Craig’s in West Hollywood, after a romantic date night.

The singer was dressed to impress in a sheer white top, matching glittery heels and tight high-waisted jeans.

The former baseball star looked casual in jeans, a tan coat and green boots as she held hands with his famous leading lady.

The two stars — who’ve previously opened up about their wonderful relationship — couldn’t keep their hands off each other when leaving the restaurant.

Fans quickly noticed, however, that Lopez’ left hand was hidden under her furry white coat, and there were clear signs of a glittery diamond ring!

As Radar readers know, Lopez and Rodriguez have said that their families blend very well together, and their kids get along great. Even the singer’s ex-husband Mark Anthony approved of her new beau!

Although a source recently told Radar that J.Lo wouldn’t marry the former athlete unless he followed all her diva demands, recent photos show the couple looking happier than ever!

Do you think Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are secretly engaged? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

