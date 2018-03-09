Bride-To-Be? J.Lo Flashes Ring While On Hollywood Date Night With A.Rod

It’s no doubt Alex Rodriguez, 42, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, have been moving fast since they began their relationship in March of 2017 — but is marriage in the near future for the famous duo? Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Thursday, march 8, A.Rod and J.Lo were pictured exiting Craig’s in West Hollywood, after a romantic date night. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer was dressed to impress in a sheer white top, matching glittery heels and tight high-waisted jeans. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former baseball star looked casual in jeans, a tan coat and green boots as she held hands with his famous leading lady. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two stars — who’ve previously opened up about their wonderful relationship — couldn’t keep their hands off each other when leaving the restaurant. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Fans quickly noticed, however, that Lopez’ left hand was hidden under her furry white coat, and there were clear signs of a glittery diamond ring! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know , Lopez and Rodriguez have said that their families blend very well together, and their kids get along great. Even the singer’s ex-husband Mark Anthony approved of her new beau! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Although a source recently told Radar that J.Lo wouldn’t marry the former athlete unless he followed all her diva demands, recent photos show the couple looking happier than ever Photo credit: BACKGRID