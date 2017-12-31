Tangerine Dream! Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body – See Photos thumbnail

Tangerine Dream! Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body – See Photos

Former Victoria’s Secret model frolics in the sun before New Year.

Alessandra Ambrosio has showed off her perfect beach body in her native Brazil. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
The famous model sported a tiny tangerine bikini that showed off her toned and trim body.
Ambrosio was beach-ready as she played in the waves in Rio with her son Noah.
The 36-year-old spent Christmas in her home country with with her two children, nine-year-old Anja Louise, and five-year-old Noah Phoenix, with her fiancé of nine years Jamie Mazur.
She stays in shape by doing yoga and running and the results are plain to see.
Ambrosio has retired with Victoria’s Secret after a successful 17 years career with the lingerie line.
The proud mom took her daughter to China earlier this year for her final Victoria's Secret fashion show.
She plans to spend more time in Brazil with her family in 2018.

