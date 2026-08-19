ZZ Top Rocker Dead Aged 77: Frank Beard Dies Weeks After Pulling Out of Live Shows Due to Health Issues
Aug. 19 2026, Published 8:47 a.m. ET
ZZ Top rocker Frank Beard has died aged 77, weeks after pulling out of the band's tour due to health issues.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the drummer passed away last Thursday whilst receiving hospice care at his ranch in Richmond, surrounded by family members.
Beard Was 'Key To Keeping ZZ On Top'
Beard had also stepped back from live duties earlier in the year, having pulled out of touring in March to undergo what was described as a "health procedure."
Guitarist Billy Gibbons paid an emotional tribute to his longtime bandmate, saying: "Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas."
He added: "His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.
"The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished.”
The rockers intend to resume The Big One! Tour this weekend with two performances at The Moody Theater as part of the Austin City Limits music festival.
Upcoming Shows Canceled
ZZ Top described the venue as "one of Frank's favorite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home for him."
Shows in Colorado Springs and Salt Lake City have been canceled.
Beard was born on June 11, 1949, in Frankston, Texas, and began playing in bands while still in high school.
He later became part of the Dallas music scene, where he met Dusty Hill, and the pair performed together in several 1960s groups including the Warlocks and American Blues.
Beard has been part of ZZ Top for more than five decades and played on all 15 of the band's studio albums.
He joined Gibbons in 1969 and helped create the group's classic lineup by introducing the guitarist to his former American Blues bandmate Hill.
Trio Created Rock Anthems
The trio went on to become one of rock's most recognizable acts, with Beard providing the beat behind hits including La Grange, Tush, Gimme All Your Lovin', Sharp Dressed Man, and Legs.
Beard’s career also included a period away from the band. ZZ Top took a three-year hiatus in the late 1970s while he addressed addiction and substance abuse.
He subsequently returned sober and continued with the group for decades. His personal life included his marriage to Debbie Meredith in 1982 and their three children.
Beard, Gibbons and Hill remained together for more than 50 years until Hill's death in July 2021 at the age of 72.
At the time, Gibbons and Beard announced that their longtime bandmate had died in his sleep at his Houston home.
"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” they said
They added, “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”
Hill's longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis then took over bass duties and continued touring alongside Gibbons and Beard.