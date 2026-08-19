ZZ Top Rocker Dead Aged 77: Frank Beard Dies Weeks After Pulling Out of Live Shows Due to Health Issues

RadarOnline.com can reveal the drummer passed away last Thursday whilst receiving hospice care at his ranch in Richmond, surrounded by family members.

ZZ Top rocker Frank Beard has died aged 77, weeks after pulling out of the band's tour due to health issues .

Beard had also stepped back from live duties earlier in the year, having pulled out of touring in March to undergo what was described as a "health procedure."

Guitarist Billy Gibbons paid an emotional tribute to his longtime bandmate, saying: "Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas."

He added: "His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.

"The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished.”

The rockers intend to resume The Big One! Tour this weekend with two performances at The Moody Theater as part of the Austin City Limits music festival.