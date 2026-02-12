zuMedia Secures Patent for New Weapon Detection System Designed to Identify Threats in Seconds

A New York–based technology company says it has developed a discreet weapon detection system capable of identifying concealed threats in less than a second — a claim it believes could reshape how security is handled in schools, homes, and public spaces. SCANU Inc., an affiliate of zuMedia Inc., recently announced that it has been issued a patent for what it describes as a first-of-its-kind weapon detection and threat containment system known as the SCANU System. The patented technology centers on materials such as wallpaper that are embedded with sensors which interact with proprietary SCANU software and is designed to detect concealed weapons, issue alerts, and allow intervention before violence occurs.

The development team is led by Phyllis Jager, CEO of zuMedia Inc., and Barry Terach, the company’s COO, and is backed by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. According to the company, the technology was developed in response to what it describes as an urgent global need to address gun violence. Just to put the issue into perspective, there were 26 mass shootings in the United States in January of 2026 killing over 30 and wounding more than 80. “This is a cure for the violence that has cost so many innocent lives,” Jager said. Unlike traditional security systems, the SCANU system is designed to be embedded discreetly into a wide range of materials and technologies including wallpaper, carpeting, textiles, furnishings, plastics, building materials such as tiles, flooring and glass, tactical protective gear as well as other impact resistant materials, helmets, vehicles and aircraft.

According to the company, the SCANU System, using AI-driven threat analysis, can detect threats such as weapons, explosives and anomalous behavior in real-time. It can then alert appropriate personnel, allowing action to be taken before an incident escalates. In other environments, the SCANU System can be incorporated into medical devices which can detect and identify a variety of medical conditions. The SCANU software can also be used to protect against and detect bank fraud, cyber threats, and other types of online fraud. It also has uses that can detect and prevent spam calls. These materials, articles and uses as well as the software which powers the SCANU System are claimed in a broad portfolio of patents and pending patent applications owned by SCANU Inc.

Source: supplied

zuMedia says that the system boasts a 99% accuracy rate in weapon detection with less than 1% false positives. It uses advanced YOLOv5 algorithms, NFC connectivity, and e-ink alerts to identify and contain threats in under one second. The system also features ballistic resistance rated at NIJ Level II and behavioral analysis capabilities that detect gait and posture anomalies. The company says those features make the technology particularly suited for high-risk environments, including schools and homes. “At zuMedia, we’re driven by a mission to create technologies that protect and empower communities,” Jager said. “The ‘SCANU Technology’ is a beacon of hope, ensuring that families, students, and citizens can live without fear. This isn’t just about safety — it’s about building a future where peace of mind is universal.” Terach emphasized the system’s potential impact on gun violence if adopted at scale.

