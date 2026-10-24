EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Sparks Fears Over 'Resting From Work' Admission

Her close friend and stylist Law Roach has now confirmed she is taking a break before returning to promotional duties for Dune: Part Three.

Speaking at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, Roach announced: "Zendaya is busy."

He added: "She's had a lot this year. Y'all, give my sister a break. Let her rest. Let her live for a second."

The comments have drawn attention to the actress' relentless professional schedule and her previous admissions about the emotional demands of maintaining an enormous public profile.

A Hollywood source told us: "Zendaya has had an extraordinary amount on her plate, and there's a recognition that even someone as professional and disciplined as she is cannot keep working at that intensity indefinitely. She's been juggling enormous film commitments, promotional obligations and major changes in her personal life, all while remaining one of the most recognizable women in Hollywood.

"The concern is that there's only so much pressure anyone can absorb before they need to properly switch off. People want her to have the opportunity to enjoy her success rather than constantly feeling she has to move straight on to the next project.

"Law is extremely close to Zendaya and understands better than most how demanding her professional life has become. When someone in that position publicly asks people to give her a break and let her rest, it's inevitably going to make people wonder whether the pressure has become too much.

"That doesn't mean there's anything seriously wrong, but his remarks underline how little breathing space she has had. The important thing is that she gets the time she needs without feeling obliged to explain herself, but it has prompted fears among her fans and even her inner circle.

"Zendaya has reached a level of fame where almost everything she does becomes a major event, whether it's a film premiere, a fashion appearance or something happening in her private life. That creates an extraordinary amount of expectation, and there can be very little separation between the person and the public figure.

"Even when she's not filming, there are interviews, campaigns and appearances demanding her attention. Taking a break from that environment isn't necessarily a sign of trouble, but it does highlight just how consuming her career has become."