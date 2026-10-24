EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Sparks Fears Over 'Resting From Work' Admission
Oct. 24 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Zendaya has prompted fresh concern about the pressures of Hollywood fame after her longtime stylist revealed the actress is taking time to rest following an exceptionally demanding year of work and personal milestones, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 30-year-old star has spent much of 2026 promoting major productions including The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Drama, alongside her marriage to actor Tom Holland, 30.
'Y'all, Give My Sister A Break.'
Her close friend and stylist Law Roach has now confirmed she is taking a break before returning to promotional duties for Dune: Part Three.
Speaking at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, Roach announced: "Zendaya is busy."
He added: "She's had a lot this year. Y'all, give my sister a break. Let her rest. Let her live for a second."
The comments have drawn attention to the actress' relentless professional schedule and her previous admissions about the emotional demands of maintaining an enormous public profile.
A Hollywood source told us: "Zendaya has had an extraordinary amount on her plate, and there's a recognition that even someone as professional and disciplined as she is cannot keep working at that intensity indefinitely. She's been juggling enormous film commitments, promotional obligations and major changes in her personal life, all while remaining one of the most recognizable women in Hollywood.
"The concern is that there's only so much pressure anyone can absorb before they need to properly switch off. People want her to have the opportunity to enjoy her success rather than constantly feeling she has to move straight on to the next project.
"Law is extremely close to Zendaya and understands better than most how demanding her professional life has become. When someone in that position publicly asks people to give her a break and let her rest, it's inevitably going to make people wonder whether the pressure has become too much.
"That doesn't mean there's anything seriously wrong, but his remarks underline how little breathing space she has had. The important thing is that she gets the time she needs without feeling obliged to explain herself, but it has prompted fears among her fans and even her inner circle.
"Zendaya has reached a level of fame where almost everything she does becomes a major event, whether it's a film premiere, a fashion appearance or something happening in her private life. That creates an extraordinary amount of expectation, and there can be very little separation between the person and the public figure.
"Even when she's not filming, there are interviews, campaigns and appearances demanding her attention. Taking a break from that environment isn't necessarily a sign of trouble, but it does highlight just how consuming her career has become."
Zendaya Prepares for Dune: Part Three Press Tour
Another source said: "Zendaya has previously been very open about the anxiety she can experience around social media, so her decision to spend less time online should be understood in that context. She's clearly aware of how overwhelming constant public scrutiny can become and has spoken about wanting a life beyond what people see on their screens.
"The concern is less about her absence from Instagram and more about the expectation that someone in her position should always be available, visible and ready to engage with millions of people. She's entering a new chapter of her personal life at the same time as her professional commitments are becoming more demanding than ever.
"There's a difference between having a successful career and having the freedom to enjoy everything that success has brought you. With so much attention on her relationship with Tom and every major project she undertakes, finding ordinary private time must be difficult. It's understandable that people close to her would want her to have some space before another intense round of publicity begins."
"There's nothing in Law's comments to suggest Zendaya is stepping away from acting or planning any dramatic change to her career. He was very clear that preparations for the next Dune promotional campaign are already underway. But the fact that he felt the need to emphasize rest says something about the demands placed on major stars. The question is whether Hollywood's relentless promotional cycle gives people enough opportunity to recover between projects, particularly when they have been working at such a sustained pace."
Zendaya Steps Back From Spotlight for 30th Birthday
Roach also made clear Zendaya's current break was temporary and preparations were already underway for another major promotional campaign.
He said: "She is preparing for the Dune 3 press tour – so am I. So, she's resting."
The actress has increasingly sought privacy away from Hollywood's publicity machinery, particularly regarding her personal life and online presence.
Last month, her mother, Claire Stoermer, disclosed Zendaya had largely withdrawn from social media while celebrating her milestone birthday.
Writing on Instagram, Stoermer said: "Happy 30th birthday to the love and light of my life!!"
She added: "Even tho you're not on socials anymore, and you won't see this!! We just got off Facetime!!"
Despite her mother's observation, Zendaya briefly returned to social media to acknowledge messages from fans and share a childhood photograph.
She wrote: "I can't thank ya'll enough for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful, I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to, with love as always….here's to 30!!!!!"
Overcoming Anxiety and Finding Boundaries
Her decision to reduce her online activity follows earlier revelations that constant exposure to social media could leave her feeling anxious and overwhelmed.
During a 2021 appearance on People in 10 for the Brave Together series, the former Disney star described how her naturally reserved personality made online attention difficult to navigate.
She said: "I was always a shy kid. I would find being on (social media) would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much."
Zendaya also explained her followers had generally respected her decision to maintain boundaries between her professional and private lives.
She said: "(My fans understand because they) want me to be happy and exist beyond social media."
In another interview with InStyle, the Euphoria actress acknowledged struggling with the expectation to remain constantly visible online.
She said: "I haven't been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I'm not gonna do it. It's not worth it."