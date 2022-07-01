YouTuber & Minecraft Gamer Technoblade Dead At 23 Following Battle With Cancer

“We, the family of Technoblade, wanted you all to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues,” the family's heartbreaking statement began.

“This past year has had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer,” it continued. “But he didn’t complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds.”

“My son’s bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans.”