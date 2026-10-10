YouTuber, 22, Accused of Attacking Autistic College Student for Content — Before Claiming He Was Just 'F---ing Around'

The student told police that he noticed Laroche following him around the University of North Florida campus on August 21, and he went to a friend’s dorm room to hide.

But the friend wasn’t there, so the student ducked into a bathroom in the building’s lobby and entered a stall.

Laroche followed and poked his head up over a neighboring stall before entering the locked stall with the student, according to an arrest warrant.

He allegedly began filming while holding the student in a headlock and repeatedly flicking his face, causing his eyeglasses to fall to the floor and break.

Laroche forced the victim to start a 10-minute timer on his phone and told him not to leave until the timer was up, authorities say. Terrified, the student did just that and then drove to the police station.