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Home > News > YouTube

YouTuber, 22, Accused of Attacking Autistic College Student for Content — Before Claiming He Was Just 'F---ing Around'

Photo of Jack Laroche
Source: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The victim was a student at University of North Florida.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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A 22-year-old man allegedly attacked a college student with autism to make YouTube content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jack Laroche told cops he was just "f--king around," but he’s been slapped with a string of charges for the alleged assault.

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Autistic Student Allegedly Followed and Trapped on Campus

Photo of Jack Laroche
Source: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Jack Laroche was accused of attacking an autistic college student for YouTube.

The student told police that he noticed Laroche following him around the University of North Florida campus on August 21, and he went to a friend’s dorm room to hide.

But the friend wasn’t there, so the student ducked into a bathroom in the building’s lobby and entered a stall.

Laroche followed and poked his head up over a neighboring stall before entering the locked stall with the student, according to an arrest warrant.

He allegedly began filming while holding the student in a headlock and repeatedly flicking his face, causing his eyeglasses to fall to the floor and break.

Laroche forced the victim to start a 10-minute timer on his phone and told him not to leave until the timer was up, authorities say. Terrified, the student did just that and then drove to the police station.

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Bizarre Campus Pursuit and Suspect Apprehension

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Source: Kindel Media/Pexels.com

Police found Laroche wet and bleeding near a campus fountain.

Officers found Laroche walking around on campus, soaking wet and bleeding after running through a fountain on campus and cutting himself when he fell.

He reportedly introduced himself as Jack Jones and said he was a student at the school. He claimed to have no identification with him until the alleged victim arrived and identified him.

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Laroche admitted he visited campus to record YouTube videos.

After he was arrested, Laroche confessed that he was not a student and he was on campus to record YouTube videos, authorities said.

Laroche claimed he was just "f--king around" and insisted he did not assault the victim.

He's been charged with abuse of a disabled adult without causing great bodily harm, false imprisonment, and giving a false name to police.

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