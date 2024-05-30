Autopsy Shocker: YouTube CEO's 19-Year-Old Son Died From Deadly Mix of Cocaine and Prescription Drugs
Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and longtime Google executive Dennis Troper, died from an accidental overdose of recreational drugs and anti-anxiety medications, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Troper, a freshman at UC Berkeley, was found unresponsive in his dorm on the school's Clark Kerr campus on the afternoon of February 13, The Daily Mail reports. University spokesperson Janet Gilmore said that the Berkeley Fire Department attempted "life-saving measures," but Troper was declared dead at the scene.
A coroner concluded that the cause of death was "acute combined drug toxicity" and that Troper had high levels of cocaine, alprazolam (Xanax), hydroxyzine, and amphetamine in his system, per SFGate.
The report also indicated that "suspected illicit and prescription drugs, including Percocet and Oxycodone were found in abundance" at the scene and that there was no evidence of physical trauma.
Troper's grandmother Esther Wojcicki, a journalist and educator who is sometimes referred to as the "Godmother of Silicon Valley" and authored the book How to Raise Successful People in 2019, remembered him as "the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being."
"He was just getting started on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it," she continued. "He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley."
"Marco’s life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together."
She told the Palo Alto Daily that “Kids in college, especially freshmen and sophomores, experiment with everything. I think this was an experiment that went wrong."
"He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it. One thing we do know, it was a drug," she added to the San Francisco Chronicle. "We want to prevent this from happening to any other family."
Troper's mother announced in 2023 that she was stepping down from her role as CEO of YouTube to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Troper's aunt, Anne Wojcicki, is the co-founder CEO of genetic testing company 23andMe. Janet Wojcicki, another sister, is a professor at the University of California in San Francisco.