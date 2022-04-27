Young Boy Arrested For Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl In Wisconsin, Community Is Shaken To Its Core

According to local police, Lily Peters was visiting her aunt, who lived not far from the little girl's family home, before vanishing.

Peters' father reported her missing late Sunday night when she never came home. Chippewa Falls police began the investigation into the missing child and received over 200 tips about the case during the extent of the investigation.

By Monday afternoon, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said that the young girl's disappearance was being investigated as a homicide. An arrest was announced soon after.