Young Adults Are Finding New Ways to Unwind After Work as Stress Levels Rise

Many young adults are finding that the old ways of relaxing no longer feel helpful. What once felt like a break now feels more like a habit that adds to the stress.

Streaming Is No Longer a True Break

Watching shows used to be the easiest way to relax. But now, choosing what to watch can feel like a task. Some people scroll for 20 minutes and still can’t decide. Others keep watching out of habit but don’t feel rested afterward. It’s passive and often leaves them feeling the same or worse.

Social Media Adds More Stress

Instead of helping people relax, social media often does the opposite. Many young adults report feeling uneasy or more stressed after just a few minutes online.Chester County Hospital points out that the constant stream of curated images, political content, and subtle signs of exclusion can quietly increase anxiety—especially in the evening.

Here are a few reasons why:

●Comparison: Seeing others succeed, travel, or look perfect can trigger self-doubt

●Bad news: Negative headlines or arguments can impact mood, even without engaging

●Endless scrolling: Time disappears, but the brain doesn’t feel rested

●Noise: The nonstop flow of opinions, ads, and updates can be mentally draining

●FOMO: Fear of missing out—on events, trends, or achievements—can sneak in fast

These effects are often subtle, but by the end of the day, they pile on. For someone already dealing with work, school, or life pressure, social media doesn’t offer an escape. It adds another layer of stress right when the body and mind are trying to wind down.