Man Accused Of Blowtorching 2-Year-Old's Genitals, Brutally Murdering Him Pleads Guilty
A Wyoming man pleaded guilty to killing and blowtorching the genitals of his then-girlfriend's 2-year-old son, Radar has learned.
Wyatt Dean Lamb pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Athian Rivera. The incident took place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in February 2021, when the boy was reported missing by his mother.
When police searched for the infant, they found his body wrapped in a fitted bedsheet and five plastic trash bags in a dumpster near the family's home. Lamb is likely to be sentenced in March, and prosecutors have recommended 45 to 60 years in prison.
During his plea, Lamb stated that he did not intend to kill the child. He said he was angered when the boy threw a piece of food, and he put his hand over the infant's mouth in order to cause pain and make him pass out. Instead, the child died.
Lamb, who admitted to having "incredible anger," was not supposed to be living with his then-girlfriend Kassandra Orona, the child's mother, because he had previously been charged with choking her. He said that at the time of the murder, he had a warrant out for his arrest on a bond violation in connection to the choking case and that he was "isolating" himself in Orona's apartment.
Lamb also pleaded guilty via an Alford plea to felony child abuse after burns were found on the toddler's genitals, upper legs and groin area. A forensic pathologist said the injuries were likely caused by use of a handheld blowtorch that was found inside the home.
“We sincerely hope that these pleas begin to provide healing and grace to (Athian’s) mother and (Athian’s) family from the horrific events that occurred on February 18 to February 19, 2021,” a statement from special prosecutors Michael Blnigen and Pat Crank said. “The pleas allow the family to not have to relive and be further injured by Lamb’s murderous behavior and the trauma of a trial.”
According to Wyoming News, Lamb said he often watched Orona's three children while she was at work, and on Feb. 18, 2021, he was going to give the kids a snap before putting them in bed for the night.
“I was getting ready to put them to bed – I changed their diapers, made them bottles, I figured that I’d give them a snack before I put them down,” Lamb said.
However, Athian “threw his honey bun – probably won’t ever know why that just completely tore down all the barriers in my mind holding back everything I was dealing with at that time. I just became overwhelmed with this incredible anger I’ve never felt in my life,” Lamb said. “It was just a very surreal tunnel vision, and he was, unfortunately, the only thing in my view, and I grabbed him by his leg and I pulled him toward me, and then I put my right hand over his mouth.
“And when I try and think back to that event, to what I was doing, I was just trying to … I wanted him to feel the pain, the suffering that I was feeling on the inside,” Lamb continued. “I just wanted him to pass out and just feel that pain. I never intended to kill him.”