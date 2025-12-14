Your tip
End of an Era: WWE Legend John Cena’s 25-Minute Final Farewell to the Ring Ends in Tears, Tributes and One Last Salute

Photo of John Cena
Source: X/@WWE

John Cena competed in what he promised would be his final WWE match Saturday night.

Profile Image

Dec. 14 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

John Cena has officially closed the curtain on his legendary in-ring career, competing in what he had promised would be his final WWE match and tapping out to end one of the most decorated runs in professional wrestling history, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cena's Final Match

wwe legend john cena final farewell tears tributes one last salute
Source: MEGA

Cena faced Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII in Washington, D.C.

Cena faced Gunther in the main event of Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII in Washington, D.C., marking the culmination of a retirement tour that had unfolded intermittently throughout 2025.

The bout came months after Cena stunned fans in July 2024 by announcing he would retire from WWE, with WrestleMania in April serving as his final appearance at the company’s flagship event.

Before the match, WWE aired a celebrity-filled tribute video honoring Cena’s career, featuring appearances from Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jimmy Fallon, and Jelly Roll.

One message stood out in particular. “John Cena, the legendary, never seen 17 [championships]. Man, thank you for all these years,” Jelly Roll said. “Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement.”

'Thank You Cena'

wwe legend john cena final farewell tears tributes one last salute
Source: X/@WWE

Cena left his wristbands and shoes in the ring and exited with one final salute.

The farewell match lasted nearly 25 minutes and followed the familiar rhythm of a high-profile WWE main event, with Cena showcasing his signature moves one final time.

Fans in attendance urged him on with chants of “Don’t give up!” as the match reached its climax. Ultimately, Cena lost by submission after Gunther locked in a sleeper hold, forcing the 16-time world champion to tap out.

After the bell rang, Cena remained in the ring, visibly emotional as the crowd erupted into chants of “Thank you Cena!” WWE, which has long referred to him as “the Greatest of All Time,” allowed the moment to breathe as wrestlers both current and retired gathered ringside. “It’s been a pleasure serving you for all these years. Thank you,” Cena told the crowd.

WWE Tribute

wwe legend john cena final farewell tears tributes one last salute
Source: MEGA

WWE honored Cena with a celebrity tribute video.

Members of the WWE locker room joined the celebration, with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes each handing their title belts to Cena in a symbolic salute. Paul “Triple H” Levesque then presented Cena with a video package commemorating his career.

Rather than deliver a lengthy speech, Cena placed his wristbands and shoes in the center of the ring, walked up the entrance ramp, turned back, and offered one final salute to the camera and the fans.

While retired wrestlers often return in non-wrestling roles, Cena is expected to focus primarily on his acting career for now, which includes Peacemaker, Matchbox and recent surprise appearances in The Bear and Pluribus.

