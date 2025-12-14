End of an Era: WWE Legend John Cena’s 25-Minute Final Farewell to the Ring Ends in Tears, Tributes and One Last Salute

Cena faced Gunther in the main event of Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII in Washington, D.C., marking the culmination of a retirement tour that had unfolded intermittently throughout 2025.

The bout came months after Cena stunned fans in July 2024 by announcing he would retire from WWE, with WrestleMania in April serving as his final appearance at the company’s flagship event.

Before the match, WWE aired a celebrity-filled tribute video honoring Cena’s career, featuring appearances from Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jimmy Fallon, and Jelly Roll.

One message stood out in particular. “John Cena, the legendary, never seen 17 [championships]. Man, thank you for all these years,” Jelly Roll said. “Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement.”