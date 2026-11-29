A woman says a server added an 18% tip to her $21 takeout order after she deliberately selected zero, then claimed he had accidentally tipped himself while fixing the payment machine. When he offered to return the extra money in cash, she accepted, RadarOnline.com reports. Danica Nelson shared the encounter in an Instagram video posted November 19, 2026. Her account has since attracted attention, with viewers questioning the server's explanation and debating whether customers should feel obligated to tip when ordering takeout.

Article continues below advertisement

Woman Claims Server Added 18% Tip After She Selected Zero

Nelson said she was buying chicken fingers and fries from a food counter at a train station when she was presented with suggested tip amounts starting at 18%. Since she was collecting the food rather than dining in, she selected zero before attempting to pay with her card. However, the payment terminal displayed an error, prompting her to ask the server for assistance. After he reset the machine, she tapped her card again and completed the transaction. It was only after checking the amount charged that Nelson noticed something was wrong. Instead of paying approximately $21, she had been charged around $25.

Article continues below advertisement

Server Claims He Accidentally Tipped Himself

Source: DANICASNELSON/ INSTAGRAM She noticed an extra charge after paying for her food

Nelson said she examined her receipt and discovered that an 18% gratuity had been added, despite her selecting no tip. When she questioned the server, he reportedly explained that he had "accidentally tipped" himself while attempting to fix the payment machine. According to Nelson, he apologized and offered to return the additional money but claimed he could not refund it directly to her card. She accepted his alternative offer to pay her back in cash. "That's fine. I'll take my change," she told him. The server subsequently handed her approximately $3.50, according to her account.

Article continues below advertisement

Woman Questions Whether Other Customers Were Also Charged

Source: DANICASNELSON/ INSTAGRAM The server reportedly blamed the added tip on a mistake

Nelson's frustration extended beyond the unexpected charge on her own transaction. She questioned whether other customers might have experienced similar situations without noticing that an additional tip had been included in their payments. The payment machine had initially allowed her to select zero, making the subsequent appearance of an 18% gratuity particularly concerning to her. Nelson also made clear that her objection was not simply about getting back a few dollars. She was concerned about the principle of having a tip added after she had explicitly declined to leave one. She did not identify the food counter or provide further details about the server.

Instagram Users React to the Alleged Extra Charge

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: BRETT JORDAN/ UNSPLASH She asked for her money back and received cash