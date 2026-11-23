A woman claims she was passed over for an $85,000 paralegal position despite being considered the strongest applicant, after a law firm owner allegedly rejected her over her "personality" following three rounds of interviews.

The candidate shared her experience on Reddit's r/paralegal community, explaining that she had already completed the interview process and that two of her professional references had been contacted.

However, the opportunity fell through after she refused to reconsider her agreed-upon salary expectations.

According to her November 2026 post, the woman was initially told by her recruiter that she was leading the selection process and that the boutique firm was impressed with her qualifications.