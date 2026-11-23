Woman Gets Told She's The 'Most Qualified' Candidate For An $85,000 Job, Then A Partner Who Allegedly Never Met Her Rejects Her Over One Word: 'Personality'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A woman claims she was passed over for an $85,000 paralegal position despite being considered the strongest applicant, after a law firm owner allegedly rejected her over her "personality" following three rounds of interviews.
The candidate shared her experience on Reddit's r/paralegal community, explaining that she had already completed the interview process and that two of her professional references had been contacted.
However, the opportunity fell through after she refused to reconsider her agreed-upon salary expectations.
According to her November 2026 post, the woman was initially told by her recruiter that she was leading the selection process and that the boutique firm was impressed with her qualifications.
Candidate Completes Three Interview Rounds for $85,000 Position
The woman said the $85,000 base salary had been discussed throughout all three interview rounds, with the figure remaining unchanged during the process.
However, she claimed the firm's administrator later contacted her recruiter to ask whether she would accept less money.
"I said no, right away," the candidate recalled, explaining that her salary expectations had been established from the beginning.
The decision was initially expected on Friday, but she received no update until Monday, when she was informed that the firm would not be moving forward with her application.
The reason she was reportedly given was her "personality."
Rejection Allegedly Came From Firm Owner She Never Met
The candidate said the final decision came from the firm's owner or partner, whom she had never met or spoken with during the recruitment process.
She also acknowledged that her first virtual interview might not have been her strongest performance.
"I'll own that I was a bit dry on the first Zoom," she admitted. However, she said her subsequent in-person interactions went considerably better, describing conversations about topics including Jersey Shore and claiming she had connected with the employees she met.
According to the candidate, the firm's administrator was unhappy with the outcome and told her recruiter that she had been the most qualified applicant.
The administrator also reportedly said the firm had rejected every candidate and ultimately hired nobody.
Woman Questions Why Her Qualifications Were Overlooked
The candidate expressed frustration that her qualifications apparently did not outweigh the concerns raised about her personality.
"So I was the most qualified, technically the only qualified candidate, and I got passed over for 'personality' by someone who never met me — because I wouldn't come off $85k," she wrote.
The timing of the salary discussion also raised questions about whether her refusal to accept less money influenced the hiring decision.
However, the candidate did not provide independent evidence establishing that the salary disagreement caused her rejection. The firm's identity and its explanation for the hiring decision were also not disclosed.
Candidate Raises Questions About Women Advocating for Themselves
The woman concluded her post by questioning whether women who stand firm on their professional worth face different expectations during the hiring process.
"Being a woman in this world, especially one that advocates for herself is such a pain in the a--," she wrote.
She then asked how frequently qualified and competent men in the legal profession were rejected for their "personality."
The post prompted a discussion among fellow paralegals, with commenters offering different interpretations of the situation. Some questioned whether the employer had expected her to negotiate her salary, while others expressed sympathy over the reportedly unsuccessful recruitment process.