Mystery Over 26-Year-Old's Times Square Death Plunge: Claims She May Have Fallen, As Others Say She'd Just Taken Phone Call
A 26-year-old woman tragically plunged to her death from the rooftop of Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric in Times Square on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The devastating incident was first reported as a suicide, though eyewitnesses have since come forward to reveal that she may have fallen off the ledge accidentally.
Law enforcement sources and workers claimed that staff attempted to grab her moments before she plummeted 27 floors and landed on a 27th floor balcony.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
One staff member who wasn't there at the time but was later briefed said it happened so fast. "They saw it. They tried to help her but they couldn't," the worker claimed.
"The whole staff is traumatized right now," they also told the New York Post.
Meanwhile, others said the woman was "seen jumping" from the ledge.
A hotel staffer told the New York Daily News the woman made a call around 3:30 PM before standing on a piece of furniture near the glass railing.
"She walked right by me and I didn't think anything of it," the staffer alleged. "She was a young girl with a reservation for the bar."
"It's easy because the tables and chairs are right near the glass," the staffer added. "Everybody came running saying, 'She jumped! She jumped!'"
Investigators are reviewing security footage in hopes of gaining clarity on what happened.
Her official cause of death will later be determined by a medical examiner.
Meanwhile, a rep for the hotel has issued a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts go out to the individual's family and those who have been affected," Hyatt Hotels Corporation general manager Tom Blundell said.
"We are working closely with local authorities and all inquiries should be directed to the New York Police Department," Blundell continued.
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, text HOME to 741741 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.