A woman who says she was assured her colonoscopy would be fully covered by health insurance is disputing a $2,300 bill she received after the procedure. The woman, who pays approximately $2,000 a month in insurance premiums, shared her frustration in a TikTok video posted by @jennaleighstl. "That is outrageous," she said, reacting to the unexpected charge. According to a November 19 report by We Got This Covered, she underwent the procedure before turning 45 because of her family's medical history. She said doctors recommended the earlier screening because of her elevated risk.

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Woman Says Her Colonoscopy Was Supposed to Be Free

Source: @jennaleighstl/TikTok The woman was told that her colonoscopy will cost $0

The woman explained that she scheduled the procedure as preventive care rather than because she was experiencing symptoms. Before making the appointment, she said she contacted the relevant providers to confirm her insurance coverage. She also claimed to have written confirmation from both the hospital and her insurance company stating that she would not owe anything. "I have documentation from the hospital, from my insurance company, that this is preventative and it's going to be zero dollars," she said in the video. The written assurances reportedly influenced her decision to proceed with the colonoscopy.

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Woman Receives Unexpected $2,300 Medical Bill

Source: Marcek Studzinski/Unsplash The woman said that she received a bill of $2,300 after the procedure

Despite the promised $0 cost, the woman said she received a $2,300 bill after completing the procedure. She questioned why she was being asked to pay thousands of dollars on top of her substantial monthly insurance premiums. In the video, she emphasized that she had already been told the procedure would be covered, making the unexpected charge particularly frustrating. However, the distinction between preventive and diagnostic colonoscopies can affect insurance billing. The American Gastroenterological Association explains that correct procedure and diagnosis codes are important when submitting claims for preventive screenings.

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Woman Refuses to Pay While Insurance Appeal Is Pending

Source: @jennaleighstl/TikTok The lady alleged that she received calls asking her to pay the bill in full

The woman also described receiving repeated calls from billing representatives demanding payment. According to her account, she was contacted daily and asked to either pay the outstanding balance or establish a payment plan. She said representatives warned that the account could eventually be sent to collections. Rather than making a payment, she decided to challenge the charge through her insurance company. She confirmed that she had filed an appeal and did not intend to pay the disputed amount while the review was ongoing. When discussing the possibility of collections, she reportedly told the callers to "send it to collections" rather than pay a bill she believes contradicts the original coverage agreement.

What Happens Next With the Insurance Dispute?

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Source: Vitaly Gariev/Unsplash The woman questioned the reasons behind the insurance premium, claiming that the screening was supposed to be fully covered