A woman who recently moved into a new apartment is questioning whether a blinking green light inside her bathroom ventilation fan could be a hidden camera.

The TikTok user, known as @grun_stern, shared footage of the unusual discovery and later gave viewers a closer look at the fixture, although she admitted she had no proof that it was recording.

The woman, who goes by Kait, also raised concerns about the apartment's application process, claiming she was required to undergo a biometric scan of her face.

She said her landlord never answered questions about who had access to the information or how it was stored.