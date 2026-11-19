Woman Notices a Blinking Green Light in Her New Toilet and Pleads,'Tell Me I’m Paranoid.' Then She Reveals Something Else Her Landlord Allegedly Demanded
Nov. 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A woman who recently moved into a new apartment is questioning whether a blinking green light inside her bathroom ventilation fan could be a hidden camera.
The TikTok user, known as @grun_stern, shared footage of the unusual discovery and later gave viewers a closer look at the fixture, although she admitted she had no proof that it was recording.
The woman, who goes by Kait, also raised concerns about the apartment's application process, claiming she was required to undergo a biometric scan of her face.
She said her landlord never answered questions about who had access to the information or how it was stored.
Woman Spots Blinking Green Light Inside Bathroom Vent
Kait first showed viewers a ventilation grille in her bathroom, drawing attention to a green light flashing behind its slats.
Text accompanying the video read, "I just moved into this apartment. Someone please tell me I'm paranoid."
The footage prompted questions about whether the fixture could contain a recording device. However, the initial video did not show a camera.
TikTok User Takes a Closer Look at Suspicious Bathroom Fixture
In a follow-up video, Kait climbed up to examine the ventilation unit more closely, explaining that her husband believed the light was simply an indicator connected to the fan.
She was not entirely convinced, though. "I don't know if it's a camera. It really might not be," she told viewers.
The closer footage showed a green LED attached to the fan housing. A label on the component identified it as a Broan-NuTone 2100 Home Ventilating unit. However, neither the video nor Kait's comments established that the light indicated a camera or recording activity.
Woman Says Apartment Application Required Biometric Face Scan
Kait also questioned the apartment's screening requirements, saying she had to complete a full facial scan before securing the rental.
"And I was like, what the f--k, that's weird," she recalled.
The TikTok user said she had been renting for around 10 years and had never encountered that kind of requirement. She questioned why her facial information was being collected and what would happen to the data.
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Kait Claims Landlord Ignored Questions About Personal Data
Kait said she contacted the landlord by email to ask who was responsible for storing her biometric information and which third parties could access it.
According to her, she never received a response. She also expressed reluctance to contact the authorities about the bathroom discovery.
The two concerns remain separate in her account. There is no evidence that the biometric screening process was connected to the ventilation unit or that a recording device was installed in the bathroom.
Neither the footage nor the available reporting establishes what caused the green light to blink. Kait's questions about the handling of her facial data also remain unanswered publicly.