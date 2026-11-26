Woman Gets Her Late Husband's Ashes and Declares, 'I'm Throwing Them in the Dumpster,' After Discovering What He Allegedly Hid From Her
Nov. 26 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
A widow has sparked an online reaction after claiming she discovered her late husband had fathered children with three other women during their marriage.
RadarOnline.com reports that the woman, identified as Kinsley on TikTok, says the revelation came while she was trying to arrange his funeral and access his life insurance benefits.
In a video posted to her TikTok account, Kinsley says she drove two and a half hours to collect her husband's ashes from her mother-in-law. However, she claims she has no intention of keeping them.
"I just drove two and a half hours to meet my mother-in-law so that I can get my husband's ashes because I'm going to take those ashes, go back home and throw them in the f---ing dumpster," she says in the clip.
Kinsley says she and her husband were married for 17 and a half years and had three children together. She also alleges that what she learned after his death changed how she viewed their entire relationship.
What She Says She Discovered While Arranging His Funeral
According to Kinsley, she believed her husband was devoted to providing for their family. She says he worked around the clock and preferred that she remain at home, where she took care of the household and their children.
She describes cooking, cleaning, and even massaging his feet to make him comfortable. She claims she never suspected he was maintaining relationships with other women while she was looking after their family.
The alleged discovery happened when she contacted the company handling her husband's workplace life insurance policy. She says she needed information about the benefits because she did not have enough money to cover the funeral expenses.
However, Kinsley claims the representative told her that three other women had already contacted the company, each saying their children were entitled to a portion of the policy.
She recalled the agent telling her, "I wish that I was joking, but this is absolutely not a joke."
Kinsley says she subsequently learned that each woman had documentation indicating her child could make a claim. She alleges she counted three other women whose children were fathered by her husband.
Kinsley Says She Contacted the Other Women
Kinsley claims she eventually contacted the women individually to understand what happened. According to her account, one of them answered and confirmed the relationship and the existence of a child.
She says she initially offered to let the women have the remaining insurance money once she had enough to cover the funeral. She explained that she did not blame the children for their father's alleged actions.
However, she later decided she wanted no further involvement in the arrangements. She says she withdrew from the funeral planning and did not attend the service, although she made sure their three children were there.
Mother-in-Law's Request for the Ashes Changes Her Mind
According to Kinsley, her mother-in-law subsequently wanted her to take her husband's ashes so they could remain with the children.
She initially agreed but says she reconsidered after thinking about the alleged betrayal. In the video, she makes clear that collecting the remains does not mean she intends to preserve them.
"I'm going to immediately go home, open my f---ing dumpster, and throw the ashes in there. Okay? Because I'm done with this man," she says.
Kinsley also alleges that her husband showed little regard for their own children and spent more time with the children he allegedly had with other women.
She says she intends to take the ashes from her mother-in-law as requested before disposing of them.
The TikTok video carries the hashtag #notmystory, while the creator's profile describes her content as acting out stories. It is therefore unclear whether the events happened to Kinsley personally.
The identity of the deceased man, the other women, and the children has not been publicly established. The insurance policy's beneficiary details have also not been disclosed, meaning the women's alleged entitlement to the benefits cannot be independently confirmed.