A widow has sparked an online reaction after claiming she discovered her late husband had fathered children with three other women during their marriage.

RadarOnline.com reports that the woman, identified as Kinsley on TikTok, says the revelation came while she was trying to arrange his funeral and access his life insurance benefits.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Kinsley says she drove two and a half hours to collect her husband's ashes from her mother-in-law. However, she claims she has no intention of keeping them.

"I just drove two and a half hours to meet my mother-in-law so that I can get my husband's ashes because I'm going to take those ashes, go back home and throw them in the f---ing dumpster," she says in the clip.

Kinsley says she and her husband were married for 17 and a half years and had three children together. She also alleges that what she learned after his death changed how she viewed their entire relationship.