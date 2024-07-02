A Woman in Iowa Got 'Cold Feet' About a Date, So She Called 911 and Made False Claims Against the Man: Police

A woman in Iowa allegedly got cold feet before meeting a guy for an online date, so she reportedly called 911 and said the man was threatening to assault her and she was pregnant with his baby, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just after midnight on June 16, Sumaya Thomas, 18, called 911 to report that her abusive ex-boyfriend was texting her and threatening to hit, punch, kick and stab her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Front Page Detectives.