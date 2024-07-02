Your tip
A Woman in Iowa Got 'Cold Feet' About a Date, So She Called 911 and Made False Claims Against the Man: Police

Sumaya Thomas allegedly called 911 and made false claims against the guy she was supposed to be meeting for a date, officials said.

Jul. 2 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

A woman in Iowa allegedly got cold feet before meeting a guy for an online date, so she reportedly called 911 and said the man was threatening to assault her and she was pregnant with his baby, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just after midnight on June 16, Sumaya Thomas, 18, called 911 to report that her abusive ex-boyfriend was texting her and threatening to hit, punch, kick and stab her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Front Page Detectives.

An 18-year-old woman allegedly called 911 to report abuse by her 'boyfriend' after she got 'cold feet' for a date, police said.

Thomas also told 911 dispatchers that she was pregnant with the man’s baby, officials said.

Responding officers spotted the man, and, police said, he claimed that he just met Thomas on a dating app about a week prior.

Thomas and the man met on a dating app and chatted for a week before planning the date, officials said.

According to the man, he and Thomas took their conversation off the dating app and started exchanging text messages.

Police said the man showed them the text conversation, which officers said corroborated his story.

Once the date arrived, she got 'cold feet' and called police to get out of date.

Officers spoke with Thomas, who said she had known the man for two years and that she was pregnant with his baby, police said.

She also alleged he had been abusive and wouldn’t leave her alone.

The victim was detained by police for more than an hour, police said.

In another interview with police, Thomas eventually admitted to making false reports to police because she got cold feet before meeting him and no longer wanted to, according to investigators.

She also told police that she didn’t think they would help her, so she made up the events.

Police had the man detained for more than an hour due to the alleged false statements made against him, officials said.

Thomas was arrested and charged with multiple counts of making false reports, authorities said.

