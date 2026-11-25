RadarOnline.com reports that a 31-year-old woman has rejected her 36-year-old ex-boyfriend's marriage proposal after he admitted he would not have asked her to marry him if she had not pushed him to make a decision. The woman shared her experience on Reddit after ending their three-year relationship over his reluctance to discuss marriage and their future together. Although she had hoped they would eventually tie the knot, his sudden proposal after their breakup left her questioning whether he genuinely wanted to marry her.

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Woman Ends Three-Year Relationship After Boyfriend Refuses to Commit

Source: r/TwoHotTakes/REDDIT She broke up with him because he kept avoiding conversations about their future

In a November 23 post on Reddit's r/TwoHotTakes, the woman explained that she had repeatedly tried to get clarity about where their relationship was heading. She said she gradually lowered her expectations, eventually asking only whether he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. However, his response remained uncertain, as he repeatedly told her he did not know and needed more time. "I kept lowering my standards," she wrote. The repeated conversations eventually led to arguments, but she continued giving him opportunities to make a decision. Eventually, she decided she could no longer put her life on hold and told him she needed to choose herself.

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Ex-Boyfriend Proposes After She Decides to Leave

Source: FOTÓGRAFO SAMUEL CRUZ/ UNSPLASH Her ex proposed shortly before she was due to leave for work

The woman said her former boyfriend returned home early from work one Friday afternoon and proposed while she was getting ready to leave for her shift. However, rather than reassuring her, his explanation made the situation more uncomfortable. "He continued to say 'I wouldn't have done this if you didn't push me,'" she recalled. He reportedly suggested that her pushing him had been a good thing, but she did not see it that way. She ultimately turned down the proposal because she felt he was reacting to the possibility of losing her rather than expressing a genuine desire to get married.

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Woman Says She Still Loves Him but Does Not Trust Proposal

Source: ATELIERBYVINEETH/ UNSPLASH He told her he would not have proposed if she had not pushed him

Despite rejecting him, the woman admitted she was struggling with the breakup because her feelings had not disappeared. "I still love him but I know this proposal isn't real," she wrote. The situation was also complicated by the fact that they were still living in the same apartment. She said she spent the weekend trying to stay away from their shared home as she processed what had happened. Responding to commenters who described the proposal as a possible "shut up ring," she clarified that he had not given her an engagement ring. She also stressed that she had never wanted to force him into marriage. Her intention, she explained, had simply been to establish whether they wanted the same future.

Reddit Users Support Her Decision to Reject the Proposal

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Source: APPSHUNTER.IO/ UNSPLASH She turned down the proposal because she felt his decision was not genuine