'He Was Waiting to Act and Kill:' Fiancée of New Jersey Man Allegedly Murdered by Neighbor With a 'Sword' Claims Suspect 'Ran After Him and Attacked'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
The fiancé of Altaray Cunningham, the New Jersey man who was allegedly murdered by his neighbor Jordan Williams, has spoken out, RadarOnline.com can report.
On November 20, Cunningham was installing a Ring camera outside his apartment when Williams approached him and his fiancé, Erin Bailey. According to reports, the neighbor stated he had something for them before leaving and returning with what appeared to be a sword and allegedly instigating an attack.
Fiance Recalls Cunningham Taking His Last Breaths
Bailey called 911, but the 44-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived.
"He took his last breaths with me... he couldn't talk. His face was just messed up. His face was distorted. It was so damaged and bloody," she said in a recent interview.
The fiancé described how when their neighbor came out with the alleged weapon, Cunningham ran, but the 28-year-old chased and stabbed him.
"This was not 'he went off and went crazy'. No, he was waiting to act and kill," Bailey asserted.
Bailey Says Fiance Tried to Connect With Williams
She said her late partner, who worked as a counselor, introduced himself to the alleged murderer weeks before.
"(He) was able to make those connections and it takes a special person to work with individuals with intellectual disabilities. And I think that's why he thought that individual that we lived next door, he could connect with. He could reach. I never thought that he would take his life," she explained.
The fiancée said the victim was "the life of the party" and an "amazing" son, father and partner.
SWAT Team Arrested Suspect After Standoff
The alleged killer, who fled the complex, was found hours later by cops in Woodbridge. He fled the scene, and authorities tracked him down to Franklin Township, where he stayed in his car.
"He refused to step out and began to fumble around inside and continued to ignore our orders," a police record reads.
Cops enlisted help from a SWAT team, who discharged gas. The suspect then came out, but allegedly struck an officer with the sword. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
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Family Reveals Prior Complaints Over Alleged Killer
The victim's mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, reportedly said her son described Williams as a "neighbor from h---."
The attacker would allegedly bang on walls, blare loud music, and leave a red substance at his door. The victim's brother shared he called 911 and informed his complex’s staff, but nothing came of it.
"We were talking about another retirement in years to come. We were talking about going to Italy and finally spending some time. Doing the things that we would want to do now that the kids were adults. And (Williams) took that from us," Cunningham's fiancé stated.