Bailey called 911, but the 44-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived.

"He took his last breaths with me... he couldn't talk. His face was just messed up. His face was distorted. It was so damaged and bloody," she said in a recent interview.

The fiancé described how when their neighbor came out with the alleged weapon, Cunningham ran, but the 28-year-old chased and stabbed him.

"This was not 'he went off and went crazy'. No, he was waiting to act and kill," Bailey asserted.