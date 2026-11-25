Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Awards $5.7Million No-Bid Contract to Conservative-Linked Firm After Military School Book Controversy
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
The Pentagon has awarded a $5.7 million no-bid contract to a conservative-linked education company to review curriculum across its military-run schools, raising fresh questions about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's education overhaul. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Department of Defense awarded the contract to American Education Solutions in October, without seeking competing bids. The move is part of a wider effort to reshape education for military families under President Donald Trump's administration, according to a November 25 report by The Independent.
The Pentagon also awarded a separate contract worth just over $100,000 to Iliad Athletics to introduce a so-called classical physical education program at two schools.
The deals come after disputes over library book removals and curriculum changes at schools serving military families.
Audit Covers 160 Schools
The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) operates approximately 160 schools across 11 countries, educating around 70,000 children of active-duty military personnel and civilian Defense Department employees.
The $5.7 million contract will cover an extensive review of curriculum, classroom instruction and professional development. The Pentagon said the assessment would help ensure educational programs remain rigorous and effective.
American Education Solutions was founded by Jordan Adams, who previously consulted with conservative-led school boards in Pennsylvania and Texas on curriculum changes.
The company's website advertises curriculum analysis and development services. It also offers school reviews intended to ensure educational practices "do no harm."
Two DoDEA employees told The Independent that bringing in an outside consultant to conduct a systemwide assessment was unprecedented. They spoke anonymously because they feared possible retribution.
The company declined to discuss its work for past, current or prospective clients without authorization.
Pentagon Cites Executive Order
The Defense Department said the curriculum audit was intended to comply with Trump's executive order restricting how federally funded schools address race and gender.
The contract also fits into Hegseth's broader push to introduce more conservative education principles across the military school system.
In September, Defense schools announced vouchers allowing 100 students to take the Classic Learning Test (CLT), an alternative to the SAT that emphasizes classical education.
The agency announced this month that the assessment would become more widely available to students as a college-readiness test.
The Pentagon has also introduced plans for a new Western Civilization course, with a textbook developed in partnership with Hillsdale College.
'Classical' PE Pilot Set for Two Schools
Iliad Athletics received a contract worth slightly more than $100,000 to introduce its physical education program at LeJeune High School in North Carolina and Quantico Middle High School in Virginia.
The course emphasizes functional fitness through activities such as running, jumping, climbing, carrying and throwing, rather than focusing primarily on traditional sports.
It also includes character development, with students learning about a different virtue each week through historical figures associated with that quality.
The Pentagon said Iliad was the only company able to meet its requirements at the time. CEO Patrick Whalen told The Independent he was unaware of another program offering similar features.
Prior Disputes Over Books and Curriculum
The contracts arrive amid continuing legal challenges over changes to military school libraries and classroom materials.
In April 2025, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of 12 students from military families, arguing that book removals and curriculum changes violated their First Amendment rights.
A federal judge partially granted the students' request for a preliminary injunction in October 2025, ordering the return of certain books to school shelves. The broader legal dispute remains ongoing.
The new contractors also have connections to Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian institution in Michigan.
Adams graduated from the college and previously worked on its K-12 curriculum development, including the 1776 Project. Whalen also worked in the college president's office.
A Pentagon official denied that political relationships influenced the contract awards, insisting that outside affiliations, investors and political connections played no role in funding decisions.