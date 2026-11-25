The Pentagon has awarded a $5.7 million no-bid contract to a conservative-linked education company to review curriculum across its military-run schools, raising fresh questions about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's education overhaul. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Department of Defense awarded the contract to American Education Solutions in October, without seeking competing bids. The move is part of a wider effort to reshape education for military families under President Donald Trump's administration, according to a November 25 report by The Independent.

The Pentagon also awarded a separate contract worth just over $100,000 to Iliad Athletics to introduce a so-called classical physical education program at two schools.

The deals come after disputes over library book removals and curriculum changes at schools serving military families.