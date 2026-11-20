Thomas had a social media platform that she had run since 2014. She used the account to discuss her alleged illness and raise awareness about cancer.

Over the years, the 34-year-old raised $200,000 from supporters using platforms such as GoFundMe.

Her husband reportedly claimed his wife posted pictures of genuine cancer patients and said they were hers. She'd also tell her followers she attended events for people with cancer and shared photos from real attendees.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult experience for Gavin and for the many friends, family members, and others whose lives have been affected by the alleged conduct," Hannan's attorney, Lisa Manfreda, said in a statement.