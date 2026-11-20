Maryland Woman, 34, Arrested After Her Own Husband Alleges She Faked Cancer for 10 Years and Scammed Supporters Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars
Nov. 20 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Lexi Thomas was arrested for felony theft after allegedly faking cancer and scamming her online supporters out of thousands of dollars, RadarOnline.com can report.
The scam was first exposed last year on Lexi Con – a mini-series on Nancy Moscatiello and Scott Eldridge's podcast The Slippery. Tipsters Ally Lifsey and Sarah had reached out to the hosts, sharing their findings.
Gavin Hannan Filed for Annulment
Thomas' husband, Gavin Hannan, was also contacted about the allegations in August 2025. Additionally, the alleged scammer's sister and brother-in-law heard the accusations and contacted cops.
An investigation was launched, and detectives uncovered more evidence.
In October 2026, Hannan filed for an annulment. The 36-year-old claimed his wife faked cancer for more than a decade. He revealed that the doctors Lexi told him she saw had no record of treating her.
Alleged Scammer Raised $200,000 Using Cancer Patient Photos
Thomas had a social media platform that she had run since 2014. She used the account to discuss her alleged illness and raise awareness about cancer.
Over the years, the 34-year-old raised $200,000 from supporters using platforms such as GoFundMe.
Her husband reportedly claimed his wife posted pictures of genuine cancer patients and said they were hers. She'd also tell her followers she attended events for people with cancer and shared photos from real attendees.
"This has been an extraordinarily difficult experience for Gavin and for the many friends, family members, and others whose lives have been affected by the alleged conduct," Hannan's attorney, Lisa Manfreda, said in a statement.
Lexi Allegedly Claimed She Was Only Survivor of Clinical Trial
When Hannan met Thomas in 2017, she allegedly told him she once had a blood cancer. Lexi detailed entering a clinical trial of which everyone died except her.
But she said after her blood cancer was cured, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hannan wrote in the documents that while they dated, Lexi would travel every month for days-long periods. She'd claim she was getting treatments and testing at the National Institutes of Health.
Hannan Stands in Solidarity With Supporters
Her husband even moved out of their house during COVID so she'd be less likely to catch the virus. Due to her alleged cancer, she had a higher risk of death or serious side effects if she caught it.
Although the 36-year-old is heartbroken himself, he also feels sympathy for her supporters.
"Gavin remains deeply concerned for those who have been impacted and stands in solidarity with the individuals and families who have suffered as a result," Manfreda added.
Lexi will appear in court on December 2. She is currently being held in jail without bond.