Exclusive

No Wedding Bells Here! Winona Ryder Refuses to Walk Down the Aisle — Even After 14 Years With Longtime Love Scott Mackinlay

Winona Ryder refuses to walk the aisle after 14 years with Scott Mackinlay, staying committed.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Destination Wedding star Winona Ryder has never been a bride in real life – and doesn't plan on ever walking down the aisle, even though insiders say she's more in love than ever with her boyfriend of 14 years, fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old Stranger Things alum credits Hahn's positive influence for keeping her on track and out of trouble more than two decades after she hit rock bottom and almost ruined her entire career following a humiliating arrest and trial for vandalism and shoplifting.

Still Crazy About Scott

Winona Ryder said she will not walk down the aisle despite 14 years with Scott Mackinlay Hahn.
Source: MEGA

A source said: "Winona is still crazy about Scott all these years later. They're very much a partnership – he's her dream man."

The lovebirds split their time between New York, L.A. and Northern California, where her parents live. Hahn, the cofounder of the sustainable fashion line Loomstate, even accompanies her when she shoots on location.

And he's got zero interest in the Hollywood lifestyle, which suits Ryder to a T.

No Ring, Real Commitment

An insider described Hahn as Ryder's 'dream man' and steady partner.
Source: MEGA

"People question why they aren't married, but Winona says they don't need a piece of paper to be committed," said the insider.

The Reality Bites star has explained, "I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times," adding, "When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high."

Love That Changed Everything

Ryder credits Hahn's positive influence for keeping her grounded after past legal troubles.
Source: MEGA

The insider said: "Winona is the kind of person who needs a lot of support and Scott is a solid dude. He's there for her no matter what. He has a very calm demeanor, so anytime she's stressing he knows just how to get her to calm down.

"A lot of people credit him with the new leaf she's turned over. It happened right around when they started dating. The relationship has been nothing but good for her. All her friends say she hit the jackpot with him and it's true."

