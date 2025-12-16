No Wedding Bells Here! Winona Ryder Refuses to Walk Down the Aisle — Even After 14 Years With Longtime Love Scott Mackinlay

Destination Wedding star Winona Ryder has never been a bride in real life – and doesn't plan on ever walking down the aisle, even though insiders say she's more in love than ever with her boyfriend of 14 years, fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old Stranger Things alum credits Hahn's positive influence for keeping her on track and out of trouble more than two decades after she hit rock bottom and almost ruined her entire career following a humiliating arrest and trial for vandalism and shoplifting.