William H. Macy’s Neighbor Denies Causing ‘Shameless’ Star Emotional Distress in $600k War Over Tree Massacre

William H. Macy’s neighbor has rushed back to court in his bitter court battle with the actor over trees that were cut down, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pierce Brown, who lives in the same Los Angeles community as Macy, has asked a court to dismiss the countersuit brought by the Shameless star.

As we first reported, earlier this year, Brown sued Macy demanding $600k in damages. He accused the actor of having his landscaping team cut down trees on his property without permission. Brown said the incident happened while he was on vacation in December 2021.

“Macy’s workers then destroyed and removed or seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation,” the suit read. Brown said he confronted Macy who admitted his team went on the property despite not being authorized.

“The conduct of Macy and the other Defendants also caused Brown a loss of property value, loss of use and enjoyment of his property, loss or privacy, increase in noise, as well as emotional, irritation, annoyance and discomfort,” the suit read. “The actions of Macy and his workers destabilized the hillside by killing the trees and vegetation, and thereby, killing the root systems of the trees and vegetation that helped support the hillside's stability. Defendants further damaged the gate connecting the two properties.”

Brown claimed he suffered damages and was forced to “undertake significant expense to restore stability to the hillside that was lost by the Defendants destruction of and damage to Brown’s pine trees and other vegetation.” Macy’s neighbor demanded the 6-figure sum for the damages and the alleged emotional distress he experienced.

In response, the actor countersued claiming, following a heavy rainstorm, his neighbor’s hillside and slope caused the trees to move which posed “a danger of crashing into the roof of” his home. Macy said the trees were set to hit his roof and crash into the kitchen or one of his bedrooms. He said he cut down the trees because he feared for the “safety and well-being” of his family.

The entertainer accused Brown of failing to maintain his property which has caused him a loss of property value, discomfort, annoyance, and emotional distress. Now, Brown has fired back at Macy saying the actor’s arguments are nonsense. He denied all allegations he caused the Hollywood star any damages. He said he did “not have either actual or constructive notice of any alleged dangerous of defective condition of property subject to its control for a sufficient time prior to the alleged incident to have taken measures to correct such condition.”

Brown has demanded Macy’s suit be tossed and he is awarded his attorney fees.