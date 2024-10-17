Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Digital runways, virtual fashion, is that really where things are at? It’s no surprise, really; everything is going virtual. With fashion, it makes sense. Most people shop online already, especially thanks to fast fashion, TikTok Shop, and all the social media shopping. But will virtual fashion ever take off for red carpets? Read on to find out.

Digital Fashion is Here

Digital fashion has gained considerable momentum, mainly through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and augmented reality (AR). But that was back in 2021, and if you don't know what happened to NFTs, they flopped. An example of this is seen in the Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) - yes, digital fashion now has an institute. Guests at the Fashion Awards in London in 2021 used an accessory later minted into an NFT on The Dematerialized. This event showed that digital fashion can provide unique and customizable experiences beyond what physical clothes do. It was exciting, but nothing really took off from there. This movement is led by the IoDF, which produced the first virtual Couture gown and created AR experiences combining digital and real-world dimensions. You can't deny it's going somewhere if they're creating virtual Couture gowns.

AR and NFTs' Role

Augmented reality is one of the key contributors to virtual fashion growth. For example, IoDF's AR wearable assets, like feather-like wings, show how accessible digital clothing can be. These sizes fit all bodies, allowing users to change textures, colors, and motions to create their looks. NFTs are vital in this context. Or rather, they were. Designers can mint items into NFTs, providing custom editions that are collectible with real market value. That shows that there could be demand for virtual clothing, as evidenced by the IoDF selling 277 copies of its AR clothing within just 24 minutes. Purchasing respected brands' NFTs from digital fashion is more or less like acquiring art.

Virtual Red Carpet

Red carpet events have gone virtual after COVID-19. Well, some of them have. Some of the reasons that have made digital fashion more appealing are the ability to control settings, lighting, and angles to make outfits stand out. It's not as easy on a physical red carpet. Often prioritizing creativity over traditional formal wear, stylists focus on creating visually impactful looks that pop on digital screens - and some of them definitely do pop. More experimentation with fashion is possible thanks to the flexibility of virtual events. Designers and stylists can experiment with digital elements that are impossible or impractical in real life. That has led to some incredibly innovative designs that reimagine what clothes can be.

Challenges and Prospects