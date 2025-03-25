Will AI Really Replace Actors in Video Games?

There is a very real possibility that AI-powered tools could one day replace video game voice actors, whether they are famous Hollywood stars or not. Some people in this industry are worried that they may no longer be needed because video game studios that make games could turn to using AI voices instead of human voices.

Even long after famous Hollywood actors have passed away, the technology could be used to recreate their voices, provided that the actor or actress has sold the rights to that studio so it can use their voice for one or more of their characters.

AI voices are already being used in the gaming industry, but whether voice actors will no longer be required remains to be seen.

The same thing could happen in the iGaming industry. For example, the friendly and professionally trained human being dealers/croupiers found in online casino live dealer settings are still human in 2025, but over the coming years, the dealers could be replaced with AI dealers. We will just have to wait and see what happens.