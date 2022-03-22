Model Wife Of Ukrainian Politician Caught At Border Trying To Flee & Sneak $29 Million In Cash

Anastasia Kotvitska, the wife of Ukraine’s controversial former Member of Parliament Igor Kotvisky, has reportedly been detained after attempting to sneak out of the war-torn nation with upwards of $28 million in cash stuffed within several different suitcases.

According to Daily Star, Igor’s glamorous wife was caught sneaking through a refugee border crossing into Hungary on Monday with at least six suitcases completely stuffed to the brim with $28 million and €1.3 million in cash.