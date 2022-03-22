Model Wife Of Ukrainian Politician Caught At Border Trying To Flee & Sneak $29 Million In Cash
Anastasia Kotvitska, the wife of Ukraine’s controversial former Member of Parliament Igor Kotvisky, has reportedly been detained after attempting to sneak out of the war-torn nation with upwards of $28 million in cash stuffed within several different suitcases.
According to Daily Star, Igor’s glamorous wife was caught sneaking through a refugee border crossing into Hungary on Monday with at least six suitcases completely stuffed to the brim with $28 million and €1.3 million in cash.
After Anastasia successfully left Ukraine and was going through Hungarian customs, customs agents reportedly found the money while doing a routine investigation of what fleeing Ukrainian citizens were bringing with them upon seeking refuge in the neighboring country. That is when the Hungarian customs agents found the multimillion-dollar stash of cash.
Following the revelation that Anastasia was attempting to allegedly smuggle that much money out of Ukraine and into Hungary, a criminal case was opened to investigate the former MP’s wife’s failure to properly declare the millions of dollars and euros.
“All my money is in Ukrainian banks, I did not take anything out,” Igor claimed on his daughter Viola’s social media account before claiming the reports regarding his wife were “fake and rumors.” Shortly thereafter, the social media account went dark.
Prior to Igor’s social media post, he claimed that his wife was simply leaving their war-ravaged country of Ukraine to give birth while simultaneously denying the reports that she was also carrying nearly $30 million in cash with her at the time.
Anastasia herself has yet to comment or make a statement regarding the alleged customs incident, although reports have revealed that she was traveling with her mother and two Hungarian men when she was caught allegedly smuggling the money into Hungary.
Although there is a major concern regarding why Anastasia did not declare the millions of dollars and euros before leaving Ukraine, there is also a concern because the alleged incident comes at a time when Ukraine is worried their nation’s most wealthy citizens are trying to sneak their money abroad while evading capital flight curbs and taxes.
Anastasia’s husband is well-known in Ukraine for not only being an ex-MP of the nation but also for being one of the country’s most wealthy men.
Besides reportedly owning the Nuclear Energy Systems of Ukraine, Igor is a tycoon who is also in control of the majority of uranium deposits in the nation.
Igor also allegedly has substantially close ties to Ukraine’s former Interior Minister, Arsen Avakov, who some believe may have had the power and authority to aid Anastasia in escaping Ukraine with the multimillion-dollar cash load.