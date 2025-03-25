why patients are choosing online detox programs over inpatient treatment

Detoxing from substances can be done online under the supervision of professionals instead of going to an inpatient facility. Many people prefer this option because it allows them to stay at home while receiving the necessary medical and psychological support.

However, staying in the same environment where substance use happened can increase the risk of relapse.

A strong commitment to discipline is needed to make an online detox successful. Studies show that over 40% of people who detox at home without support relapse within the first few days, which is why professional guidance is crucial.